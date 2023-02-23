Taking a Step Towards Sustainable Future with Gas Engines by Weichai India

KOLKATA, India, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Weichai India, a subsidiary of the leading manufacturing company Weichai Group, has taken a significant step towards sustainable technology through their products. Together with its line of on-highway engines, Weichai is committed to paving the road for a sustainable future.

Gas Engines from Weichai

As concerns about the environment and climate change continue to rise, the need for taking action in the right direction is essential. Superior-quality and highly reliable, Weichai’s gasoline engines are built to deliver performance, while reducing carbon footprint and promoting sustainability.

Designed after a series of extensive Research and Development (R&D) processes, the engines are engineered to deliver optimum power and efficiency. Going through rounds of stringent quality tests, the company ensures ultimate quality and on-highway performance.

Indigenously manufactured with cutting-edge technology, Weichai’s on-highway engines tick all the parameters of being eco-friendly. They are powered by advanced combustion design and equipped with High-Pressure Common Rail System (HPCRS) – that ensures precise fuel injection, improved fuel efficiency, and therefore lowered emissions.

Gas engines by Weichai have integrated exhaust after-treatment devices consisting of Diesel Oxidation Catalysts (DOC), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), and Diesel Particulate Filters (DPF). These additions reduce harmful emissions to a great extent, making them compliant with eco-friendly norms.

Among the list of high-end features, the engines also have specially designed Turbo Chargers. Besides, they also have advanced electronic control — which makes them more efficient than ever.

BS-IV Certification of Weichai Engines

India is home to some of the most polluted cities around the globe, with Delhi and Mumbai topping the charts quite frequently. The rising levels of emissions in the urban landscape are mainly caused by vehicular emissions. Exceeding levels of greenhouse gasses such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrous oxide (N2O), particulate matter (PM), are contributing to the degrading air quality index (AQI).

Engines manufactured by Weichai are bolstered by technology that cut down emissions. The products have the necessary Bharat Stage-IV (BS-IV) certifications that restrict the vehicles that they are installed in, from discharging more than 60mg/km of NO2.

Weichai’s gasoline engines are widely used in private cars as well as public transport such as trucks and buses. In an effort to reduce the levels of emissions in the country’s capital, several buses have already opted for Weichai’s superior-quality gasoline engines.

Weichai’s engines have already been successfully implemented in various other applications, including power generation. With a broad range of models and power outputs available, Weichai’s engines can meet the needs of a wide range of industries.

WP7NG210E61 model – 156/2100 (kW/rpm) – 950/1100-1500 (N.m/rpm)

WP7NG240E61 model – 177/2100 (kW/rpm) – 1050/1100-1500 (N.m/rpm)

WP7NG270E61 model – 199/2100 (kW/rpm) – 1150/1100-1500 (N.m/rpm)

Together with the finest performance levels, higher fuel efficiency, lowered emission levels, and maintenance sessions, a Weichai gas engine can offer the ultimate solution to securing a greener future.

About Weichai

Weichai is a leading Chinese manufacturing company that specialises in the production of engines that cater to on-highway, off-highway, and marine industries. These engines are manufactured at a state-of-the-art facility in Pune, India, that is IRS and BV certified. With a commitment to innovation and providing cleaner power, Weichai is dedicated to providing high-quality products and solutions to its customers worldwide.

Email: enquiry@weichai.com

Contact Number: 2067921100

Website: weichaiindia.com