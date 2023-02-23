New Rock/Americana Spotify Hit for Veteran Musician Rick Moses Poetic and Opinionated Music Reminiscent of Bob Dylan and Tom Waits

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Musician Rick Moses is a singer-songwriter, storyteller, actor, film producer, guitarist and poet. His new single fits well in both Rock and Americana genres. Rick delivers a powerful performance in this new, thought provoking body of work. Each track puts forth his definite point-of-view brilliantly, on his new album, “ The Heart of the King “.

Released by Solaris Sound and Vision , the 12 tracks on the new album cover a wide range of topics, switching moods and thus genres throughout the evolution of tracks on the album. Exemplary stand-out tracks besides the title track “ The Heart of the King ”, (over 30K streams on Spotify), are “ If I Could Just Fall In Love 2022 ” and “ The Search ”.

Moses’ music is really unlike any other artist of our time. However, he has often been compared to a cross between storytellers Bob Dylan, Tom Waits and David Gray. Moses’ poetry through song is deep and rich, his thoughts and strong opinions drive the tone and rhythm of the song. His unique guitar and smooth piano style enhance his message.

“Moses’ voice is like a good single malt scotch whisky – rich and smooth – and against the backdrop of the lilting guitar.” – Tanushree Mukherjee

“Ever the chameleon, on the acting front, the Rick Moses of yesterday appeared in many feature length films as well as a plethora of television series”; most notably as “Hutch” – the heartthrob hit-man on soap opera General Hospital, from 1979 to 1980 on ABC. “That’s quite a résumé for a man that can musically strip away multiple layers of phony human varnish and reveal the truth suspended below the surface.”

“The Rick Moses of today is a storyteller for the underdog, a chronicler of real life. He notes time and time again that life is full of pain – so get ready. And have faith.” – R J Lannan of The Sounding Board

“The Heart of the King” was sublimely produced by Robert Mills at the Tonehenge Studio, Los Angeles in 2022.

Rick Moses’ discography includes: “Face the Music”, “The Rock Collection”, “Evil and Dangerous Men”, “The Reality Express’, “Cycles of Life”. In November 2022, Rick released his most recent album “The Heart of the King”.

LINKS

Hear now

https://rickmoses.hearnow.com/the-heart-of-the-king

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2gQSZazVB6B6o3TQ19k4dz

Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rick_Moses

Rick Moses

https://www.rickmoses.com/

Solaris Sound and Vision

https://www.solarissoundandvision.com/