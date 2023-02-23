Long Falls Dentistry Offers Free Implant Consultation In Carthage, NY, for New Patients Only

Carthage, NY, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Long Falls Dentistry, located in Carthage, NY, is offering free implant consultations to new patients only. The dental implant consultation is designed to educate our clients on the proper implant placement procedure and answer any questions they may have about dental implants in general.

This special offer provides patients with an opportunity to speak with the skilled dentists at Long Falls Dentistry to learn more about implant dentistry and the benefits of dental implants. The consultation will also include an examination to assess the patient’s eligibility for a dental implant.

By getting information about dental implants and an examination from our expert dentists, patients can make an informed decision about their oral health.

Dental implants are a permanent solution for tooth replacement and can be used to replace one or more missing teeth. The procedure is minimally invasive and patients can expect a full recovery in just a few weeks.

To take advantage of this offer, new patients should call Long Falls Dentistry at (315) 497-6316 to schedule a free implant consultation.

ABOUT LONG FALLS DENTISTRY

Long Falls Dentistry is a full-service dental practice located in Carthage, NY. Our team of experienced dentists and staff is dedicated to providing our patients with the highest quality of care. We offer a wide range of services, including implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, preventive care, and more. For more information, please contact us!

Address: 40 Franklin Street, St #3, Carthage, NY 13619, United States

Mail Id: longfallsdds@gmail.com