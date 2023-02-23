Estimateguard Launches Construction Profit Ability Software to Revolutionize Electrical Contracting

Estimateguard Launches Construction Profit Ability Software to Help Electrical Contractors Maximize Profits and Streamline Operations

Springhill, FL, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Estimateguard, a leading provider of construction management software, has launched its new Construction Profit Ability software, designed specifically for electrical contractors who build competitively bid projects. The software enables contractors to use their estimate data to create master schedules, point and click task-driven two-week employee schedules, time reporting against employee schedules, forecasting, manpower loading, cost tracking, and daily profitability reporting on actual progress against estimate predictions.

“Estimateguard’s Construction Profit Ability software is a powerful tool that will help electrical contractors take control of their finances and manage their projects with ease,” said Dennis Thomas, President of Estimateguard. “We’ve designed this software specifically for electrical contractors who need to stay competitive in a tough market.”

The software allows contractors to create master schedules that use their estimate data to drive the scheduling and manpower loading of tasks. From there, they can point and click to create two-week employee rolling schedules that are automatically driven by the master schedule work breakdown structure. This simplifies the scheduling process and reduces the risk of errors.

The software also includes time reporting against employee schedules, which provides real-time feedback to the contractor and allows them to monitor the progress of their projects. The forecasting and manpower loading features enable contractors to manage their resources effectively and ensure that they have the right people working on the right tasks at the right time.

In addition, the Construction Profit Ability software provides daily profitability reporting on actual progress against estimate predictions, allowing contractors to track their progress and make adjustments as needed. This feature ensures that contractors can stay on top of their finances and maximize their profits.

Estimateguard is offering a free trial of its Construction Profit Ability software at https://www.constructiontoolware.com/ . Electrical contractors can sign up for the trial to experience the software’s full range of features and see how it can improve their operations and profitability. The free trial comes with full training and data to test the software on a mock project.

