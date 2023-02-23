Premier Eye Associates Is A Committed State-Of-The-Art Treatment And First-Class Eye Care Center

AUBURN-OPELIKA, AL, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Premier Eye Associates is proud to be the best eye care provider in Auburn-Opelika. Thanks to our loyal patients, we’ve grown into a trustworthy provider for your eye care needs. As a leader in eye care services, Premier Eye Associates is dedicated to delivering first-class eye care and five-star customer service. Every patient’s eyes are unique, and we will ensure your treatment plan works for you.

Established in 2020, Premier Eye Associates has grown to become the go-to eye doctor for many Auburn-Opelika residents. Our award-winning facility offers comprehensive services, including routine eye exams, disease management, vision therapy, myopia control, and color blindness glasses. In addition, our doctors are highly trained and certified to treat eye problems and provide assistance with eyeglasses, contact lenses, and more.

Our mission is to provide exceptional eye care and commit to patient satisfaction. Our compassionate team and state-of-the-art technology ensure you receive the best possible eye care regardless of your medical needs. In addition, we understand the importance of having reliable and knowledgeable eye doctors, so we are dedicated to patient education. We will listen to your concerns during your office visit and provide sensible solutions.

Need an eye doctor for the whole family? We do eye exams for the entire family, which include medical exams, emergency exams, routine vision checks, pediatric exams, glasses, and contact lenses. Worried about needing specialized care? We offer the latest breakthroughs in vision technology, complete with a wide range of services. Some of our specialized care includes Myopia control, Vision therapy, Cosmetic enhancements, Nutritional eye care, and even Sports vision training.

Do you or someone you know suffer from Dry Eye Syndrome? Our doctors will provide a comprehensive eye exam to determine the best course of action for your needs and lifestyle. We can offer Meibomian Gland Expression, Punctal Plugs, and Artificial tears depending on the severity of your symptoms.

We invite you to experience our high-quality care and advanced eye technology. While it’s important to us to provide the best eye care for our patients, we also want the rest of your experience to be pleasant. Just ask Thaddaus Core, who commented on his experience, saying, “Had a great experience from walking into the front desk all the way to leaving my appointment when it ended. The staff were all friendly and genuinely wanted to help in whatever way they could. I highly recommend this place!”

At Premier Eye Associates, we are devoted to providing the best possible eye care and ensuring you feel confident in your vision. We invite you to visit us for a hassle-free and pleasant experience. Please contact us or visit our website for more information about our eye care services.