Cardboard Box Market Research Analysis with Trends and Opportunities To 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —Cardboard Box Market: by Material (Recycled and Virgin), End User (Food Products and Beverages, Paper Products, Electrical & Electronic Goods, Personal Care & Household Goods, Chemicals, Glassware & Ceramics, Textile Goods, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The cardboard box market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The study of the report will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the cardboard box industry.

Cardboard Box Industry Outlook

The global cardboard box market size is USD 190 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a 5.7% CAGR forecast, 2021-2027. Cardboard boxes are manufactured boxes that are used primarily for packaging products. Food & beverages, household electronic devices, cigarettes, and medical instruments are essential buyers for the cardboard box. Marketers make smart use of cartons by using attractive graphics on the packaging. Cardboards have good capabilities for printing and graphic holding. Therefore, businesses embed their logo, company name, and other promotional details on their packaging to attract consumer groups.

Cardboard Box Market Dynamics :

Various pivotal factors drive the global cardboard box market growth, which includes cardboard box manufacturing has been labor-intensive. There has been significant progress in automating the manufacturing process. However, labor is still vital for designing, machine operations, sales, and management. Investment in technology is expected to increase, thus driving it towards being a capital intensive industry; cardboard containers are the cheapest form of packaging that helps to reduce the price of the final product due to packaging bundling, which in turn is expected to increase demand for packaging in medical devices, food & beverages and electronic household appliances.

This product is biodegradable and recyclable and has the least environmental impact. Their environment-friendly nature is expected to increase their preference over their alternatives, which include plastics and polymers.

Furthermore, Cardboards can be easily folded and stacked when not in use, thus occupying less space. Moreover, they do not undergo any chemical reaction with food and beverages as compared to metal containers. Corrugated cardboard boxes are light in weight, and during loading and unloading, are very convenient to handle. All these positive factors are also expected to contribute to overall industry growth significantly. Also, with its low weight, companies benefit from reduced transportation costs. The rise of substitutes is a significant threat faced by the cardboard packaging industry. Buyers have an option of a wide variety of alternatives, including containers made up of plastic, metal, and glass. There has been a considerable increase in tin packaging usage in the U.S., resulting in a decline in product applications.

Nondurability is another threat that is pulling down the global market. Cardboard containers are easily prone to wear and tear. They have a low product life when compared to rugged containers made up of metal or plastics. Beverages face problems due to container leakage.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cardboard Box Market:

A comprehensive analysis is conducted on the cardboard box industry’s presence across different regions & countries, top market share of companies, growth rate & analysis of prices. Also, the report analyzes and includes a specific detailed chapter about the short-term & long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment and region of the “Global Cardboard Box Market” and relatable government measures with the most current standards to support the industry. It also highlights the current market landscape during COVID breakout, the virus’s impact on leading companies, the expected demand schedule, the industry’s supply chain, and other significant factors. These factors will help you identify those companies that may benefit from this pandemic, as well as those that will lose out.

Cardboard Box Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the cardboard box market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific accounted for the maximum demand share in the global market in 2020. In the region, China was the leading country on account of the high concentration of the manufacturing sector. South Korea and Taiwan are expected to show an increase in regional cardboard packaging demand based on the electronic appliances industry developments. Due to high demand in the U.S. and Europe, North America’s regional market demand was adversely affected by decreased demand from the manufacturing sector during the economic downturn.

South America and Africa are expected to witness slow growth due to the lack of manufacturing sector development. The Asia Pacific was also the largest market for global cardboard manufacturing, with China amounting to approximately 30% of global production. The U.S. also contributed approximately 15% of world production.

Key Global Cardboard Box Market Competitors Includes –

The leading cardboard box manufacturers in the global market include TetraPak, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., and RockTenn Co.

Other cardboard box manufacturers include Graphic Packaging Holding Co. and Smurfit Kappa Group plc.

The cardboard box market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

