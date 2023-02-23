Document Management System Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —The global document management system market size is USD 5.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.94 billion in 2027, with a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The document management system is primarily used for managing, storing, and tracking various kinds of electronic documents. These systems coordinate electronic document retrieval, processing, printing, storage, routing, and distribution. In addition, it also addresses the creation and modification of documents and further assists in centralizing unorganized documents.

Document Management System Market Dynamics:

The document management system (DMS) market is constantly shifting, driven by increasing workplace efficiency. Improving technologies and efficient implementation of the DMS are expected to phase out the traditional concept of paper files. Business and functional units can implement and incorporate DMS systems. Document management also provides comprehensive data recovery tools and techniques. The structured storage of data allows the end-users to use it to gain insights.

The growing emphasis on retaining historical records of companies, coupled with the steady increase in the adoption of paperless solutions, has been the primary driver of the document management industry’s growth. As key enablers of the document management system, cloud-based computing solutions emerged. Some companies have additional security concerns, such as companies that handle medical data must comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) requirements. Thus, a document management system acquires managing who can and can view and use documents. EFileCabinet is a document management system that fully complies with the HIPAA, FINRA, and FINRA standards.

The healthcare industry involves significant amounts of data manually collected by contrasting internal IT systems and numerous documents, databases, and forms. The adoption of document management systems allows these players to create electronic patient records, minimizing the risk of misplacing necessary documentation and increasing security access. Healthcare business involves a wide range of applications, such as managing electronic health records, drug discovery, health insurance claims, scheduling patient appointments, stimulating account settlements, implementing post-discharge guidelines, and managing health care workflows. These apps invade. In addition, open-source tools are gaining traction in the healthcare industry, encouraging many practitioners to adopt open-source technologies to create a dynamic document management system.

Moreover, the healthcare sector is being further revolutionized by big data and AI. The players also integrate these technologies into the RPA platform, which allows them to improve efficiency and patient care while reducing costly administrative errors. Such factors are expected to play a crucial role in developing the document management system market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Document Management System Market:

The report analyzes and includes a specific detailed chapter about the short-term & long-term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on each segment and region of the “Global Document Management System Market” and relatable government measures with the most current standards to support the industry. It also highlights the current market landscape during COVID breakout, the virus’s impact on leading companies, the expected demand schedule, the industry’s supply chain, and other significant factors. These factors will help you identify those companies that may benefit from this pandemic, as well as those that will lose out.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the document management system market study based on deployment, enterprise size, and end user.

Based on deployment, the document management system market is segmented into –

On-premise DMS

Cloud-based DMS

Based on enterprise size, the document management system market is segmented into –

Small Sized

Medium Sized

Large Sized

Based on end user, the document management system market is segmented into –

Government

Healthcare

Banking

Others

Document Management System Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the document management system market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America was expected to hold the largest share and dominate the market for document management systems during the forecast period owing to advanced infrastructure in the region and early adopters of the latest technology. Furthermore, the high awareness in the region about the benefits of document management systems and similar technologic solutions are expected to enhance its market position in the market in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific market for document management systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the IT and business process infrastructural developments, which are primarily expected to create a demand for document management systems in this region from small-sized to large-sized companies.

Competitive Landscape –

The leading companies of a document management system in the global market include Dell EMC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and HP Inc.

Other key players include Xerox Corporation, SpringCM, Agiloft, Synergis Technologies, and Trace Applications.

In September 2019, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust selected IMMJ Systems Mediviewer, an Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), allowing hospitals to scan, index, and archive medical records and access paper records through the user interface.

The document management system market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

Document Management System Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On: