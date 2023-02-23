E Scooter Market to move forward at a double-digit CAGR by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —E-Scooter Market – by product type (Scooter and Motorcycle), by Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, Li-ion, and Ni-MH), by Voltage (36 V, 48 V, and 60 V) and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The e-scooter market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the e-scooter industry.

E-Scooter Industry Outlook

The e-scooter market size will reach more than 700 thousand units by 2027 and is expected to register a 17.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025. E-scooters are anticipated to positively influence energy security and air quality, which is one of the important factors for the growth of the e-scooter market over the forecast period. Increasing concerns over carbon and greenhouse gas emissions propel the demand for electric vehicles, which drives the adoption of electric scooters in the global market. Vendors are focusing on two critical factors to attract customers design/style and cost.

Factors Affecting the E-Scooter Industry over the Forecast Period:

The advancement of next-generation smart electric scooters with big data and IoT technology is an important factor for the growth of the e-scooter market over the forecast period

Li-ion and NiMH based scooters have high charging-discharging efficiency as well as easy to recycle some key benefits which will support the growth of the global e-scooter market

The lower operating cost and high fuel efficiency of e-scooter as compared to the traditional scooter is one of the key factors for the growth of the e-scooter market

The logistic and delivery sector creates significant growth opportunities in the global e-scooter market over the forecast period

Solar-powered and automated charging stations are expected to support the growth of the e-scooter market

Impact of COVID-19 on E-Scooter Market:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the global e-scooter industry. As the market witnessed a positive growth in the initial months of 2020 and later, there was a wide decrease in the sales and supply due to quarantines and factory closures in quarter 2 (Q2), resulting in insufficient parts supply that affects the global industry during a longer period.

E-Scooter Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global e-scooter market study based only on product type, battery, and voltage.

Based on the product type, the e-scooter market has been segmented into –

Scooter

Motorcycle

Based on the battery, the e-scooter market has been segmented into –

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Li-ion

Ni-MH

Based on the voltage, the e-scooter market has been segmented into –

36 V

48 V

60 V

E-Scooter Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global e-scooter market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global e-scooter market, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a high CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and eco-friendly products across the region.

Key Global E-Scooter Market Competitors Includes –

The global e-scooter market is fairly consolidated, with the presence of limited players across the globe. The key players operating in the global e-scooter market are –

Mahindra GenZe

BMW Motorrad International

Vmoto Limited

Terra Motors Corporation

Gogoro Inc.

Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Kumpan Electric

Torrot Group

Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Ather Energy

The e-scooter market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from the primary interviews with industry experts.

E-Scooter Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

E-Scooter Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

E-Scooter Market: Target Audience