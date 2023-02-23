Thermal Paper Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by -2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ —Global Thermal Paper Market: by Technology (Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer, and Others), by Application (Tags & Label, Lottery & Gaming, Point of Sales & Fax, Travel, BFSI, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The thermal paper market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the thermal paper industry.

Thermal Paper Industry Outlook

The thermal paper market size was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2027, projecting a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2021-2027). Thermal papers are highly durable and sensitive when exposed to heat. The thermal paper is used in POS terminals which finds its application across various sectors, such as banking, retail, healthcare, and entertainment industries, possessing high compatibility with various printing machines. Moreover, the thermal paper provides a clear print for a long period compared to normal print papers; therefore, the demand for thermal paper increases in BFSI and tags & labels.

Factors Affecting the Thermal Paper Market Over the Forecast Period:

With technological advancement and smart payment systems, people have started using cashless transactions through mobile phones or online applications. The point of sale terminal machine keeps up-to-date information based on real-time analytics, fast billing system, and various loyalty programs. Therefore, the growth of the thermal paper market can be expected parallel with the rise of digital payment solutions. However, the online POS will certainly hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

With innovative labeling of food and beverages and the pharmaceutical industry, there are some strict rules and regulations formulated by the government, which provide basic information such as expiry date, price, and related information for the knowledge of the consumer. Sometimes, the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act penalizes mislabeled food items, failing to disclose accurate calorie and dietary information on self-service food accompanied by the food on display. Therefore, the thermal paper market is driven by the pharmaceutical and food & beverages industries.

Impact of COVID-19 on Thermal Paper Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand considerably, backed by the huge hike in demand for sanitizer and immune medicines. Pharmaceutical companies have invested a significant amount in thermal paper and printers to print the necessary information related to the products, such as expiry dates, ingredients, and others. Likewise, the increase in online sales for groceries and other necessary products has raised the use of thermal papers in the e-commerce industry to print bills, tags, and labels. Therefore, substantial growth in the market value of thermal paper can be projected in 2020 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global thermal paper market study based on technology and application.

The thermal paper market has been segmented based on technology into –

Direct thermal

Thermal transfer

Others

The thermal paper market has been segmented based on application into –

Tags & Label

Lottery & Gaming

Point of Sales & Fax

BFSI

Travel

Others

Thermal Paper Market: Regional Outlook

The thermal paper market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global thermal paper market, followed by North America. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the thermal paper market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Thermal Paper Market Competitors Includes –

The thermal paper market has a presence of a few market players across the globe. The key thermal paper players operating in the global market include –

Appvion Incorporated

Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Hansol Paper Co Ltd

Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Wampolet Paper Co., Ltd.

Jujo Thermal Ltd.

Koehler Paper Group

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing (USA), Inc.

Oji Holdings Corporation

PM Company L.L.C.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd

Siam Paper Public Company Limited.

The thermal paper market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

