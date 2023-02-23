CD BioSciences Launches Scaffold-Based Technologies for 3D Cell Culture

New York, USA, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based biotechnology company focusing on the development of imaging technology, has recently announced the launch of scaffold-based technologies to assist researchers in achieving organotypic co-culture and simulating layered tissue structures. In addition, these technologies are compatible with existing plastic product formats and downstream analysis methods, with consistent structures, repeatability, and high throughput.

As 3D models increase in size and complexity, scaffolds become increasingly important. In addition to spatial control, cell aggregates also require the exchange of nutrients and gases. When the thickness of the aggregate reaches 1-2mm, cells may die due to the lack of mass transfer, mainly through the exchange of nutrients and waste metabolites. This problem has been addressed by highly porous scaffolds, the basic design of which takes shape, sites of cell adhesion, and flow of gases, nutrients, and metabolites into account.

Scaffolds can be made from natural or synthetic materials, and many 3D culture systems are already available. Biomaterials can be used in 3D cell culture to enhance culture efficiency and cell function in various forms, including hydrogels, solid scaffolds, acellular natural tissues, and ultra-low attachment (ULA) surfaces.

Different cell types are embedded into scaffolds with different characteristics and shapes. For example, if peripheral nerves are engineered, the natural architecture of axons surrounded by soft, uniaxially aligned lipoprotein-myelin sheaths must be considered. Instead, osteoblasts adhere to hard bone surfaces within cuboidal sheets. Therefore, scaffold designs must not only reflect tissues under study but also accommodate the diversity of scaffold designs for tissue engineering. Hence, it is also important to consider the intended application and use.

Clinical work requiring functional implants may require temporary biodegradable scaffolds engineered by the body and replaced with natural tissues to restore original functions. In this case, the scaffold must support cell growth and differentiation, and therefore, must be a physical match between the size of the scaffold and the size of the defect. In addition, scaffolds should break down into metabolites without toxicity and induce no immunogenic responses.

