NEWLY RENOVATED SM CINEMA OFFERS PREMIUM MOVIE EXPERIENCE AT SM CITY VALENZUELA

Valenzuela CITY, Philippines, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Mall patrons will find better cinematic experience and more reasons to enjoy the movies on the big screen as SM City Valenzuela launched its newly renovated SM Cinema.

After months of closure for renovations, SM Cinema introduces 4 brand-new, fully digitized theatres at the heart of Valenzuela City. The theatres are equipped with advance digital crystal-clear projection and state of the art Dolby-enabled digital surround sound to deliver premium movie-watching experience.

Making viewing experience “more intimate”, SM City Valenzuela features a total of 4 cinemas with 78 seats for Cinema 1 and 2 and 116 seats for Cinema 3 and 4. These theatres are enhanced by 8.6-meter wide and 3.6-meter high screens, guaranteeing great view from whichever seat patrons choose. Each cinema is also equipped with soft Opus Glide semi-recliner spectator seats which give wide legroom and spacious interior allowing viewers to recline for a more comfortable experience.

Renovations likewise include a new lobby entrance with brand new modern industrial finishing artistically decorated with photo murals for memorable photo opportunities with family, friends, and loved ones.

Completing the newest movie destination in Valenzuela, Snack Time, SM Cinema’s official snack and merchandise arm, will serve popcorn, drinks, and other snacks, along with the latest movie merchandise that fans will surely love to collect.

Shoppers may also enjoy full cinematic experience and watch the newest chapter of the Ant-Man Saga installment at SM City Valenzuela Cinema starting February 15. Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will also be shown at SM Center Sangandaan and SM City Grand Central in Caloocan as well as in SM Bulacan Malls in Marilao, Baliwag and San Jose Del Monte.

SM remains committed to the safety and well-being of its mall goers as each cinema regularly undergoes intensive sanitation. SM Cinema employees are also fully vaccinated to serve you better.

SM Cinema is also encouraging cashless transactions by using touch-free payment methods for safety and convenience. For more information about SM Cinema’s latest movie updates, follow SMCinema on Facebook and @SM_Cinema on Instagram.