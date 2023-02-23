Digital Traffik Agency Shares the Founder’s Story

Los Angeles, United States, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Digital Traffik Agency is pleased to announce they are sharing their founder’s story in an article published on VoyageLA. Lindsay Vogel founded the boutique digital marketing agency to provide customers with creative marketing strategies that help them generate more leads and increase revenue.

Digital Traffik Agency was founded based on a passion for creative marketing and sales. Vogel wanted to take her 15 years of experience with digital marketing and use that expertise to help companies improve their marketing strategies and grow their businesses. Her hard work has expanded the digital marketing agency from a small local company to a global powerhouse helping companies worldwide. The company has become a go-to source for all digital marketing needs.

Vogel takes a personal approach to run Digital Traffik Agency by connecting directly with clients to help them develop the most effective strategy to meet their needs and budget. Her company can help businesses with search engine optimization, PPC advertising, social media marketing, web design, and more. Her team strives to take a creative approach to marketing to ensure their clients attract new customers and thrive in a competitive market.

Anyone interested in learning about the founder’s story and the company’s history can find out more by visiting the Digital Traffik Agency website or calling 1-310-367-3715.

About Digital Traffik Agency: Digital Traffik Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in helping companies create effective marketing strategies to meet their needs. The company was founded by Lindsay Vogel and aims to help companies grow and thrive in a competitive marketplace. They strive to help small businesses rank higher in the top search engines.

Company: Digital Traffik Agency

Telephone number: 1-310-367-3715