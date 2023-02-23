Future Electronics Sets the Stage for Connected Devices with All-New IoT Designer Guide

Montreal, QC, 2023-Feb-23 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has released an all-new IoT Designer Guide.

Future Electronics sets the pace for Internet of Things designs and addresses the increasing demand for connected devices with this all-inclusive brochure filled with key applications of focus, supplier-specific solutions, the latest trends and more.

If you are interested in obtaining the IoT Designer Guide, sign up to receive a digital copy or request a printed version. A Future Electronics specialist will be in contact to walk you through all the ins and outs of the guide.

To get the guide, sign up on the following link and receive full access to the content: www.futureelectronics.com/our-solutions/iot-designer-guide.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

