Voice and Speech Recognition Market to Record Growth at 15.3% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Voice and Speech Recognition Industry Overview

The global voice and speech recognition market size was valued at USD 14.42 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and the rising adoption of advanced electronic devices. Voice-activated biometrics used for security purposes help in providing access to authenticated users for performing a transaction. The growing use of voice biometrics is among the major factors driving the market growth. The increasing demand for voice-driven navigation systems and workstations is impelling growth in the hardware and software segments.

The integration of voice-enabled in-car infotainment systems is gaining popularity across the globe as several countries initiate “hands-free” regulations that govern the use of mobile phones while driving. The developers of voice and speech products are focusing on innovations, which are expected to accelerate the market growth over the forecast period. The use of voice recognition technology in smartphones enables doctors and clinicians to translate their voice into a rich, detailed clinical description, which is recorded in the Electronic Health Record (EHR) system. The increasing penetration of voice-enabled IoT devices in smart home automation is expected to drive the market in the near future. IoT-enabled devices would benefit a number of traditionally offline devices with innovative means of user interactions in addition to traditional means, such as touch screens and buttons.

Voice and Speech Recognition Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global voice and speech recognition market based on function, technology, vertical, and region:

Voice & Speech Recognition Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Voice Recognition

Speech Recognition

Voice & Speech Recognition Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Artificial Intelligence Based

Non-Artificial Intelligence Based

Voice & Speech Recognition Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Enterprise

Consumer

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Military

Legal

Education

Others

Voice & Speech Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Voice and Speech Recognition Industry include

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc.

Agnitio S.L.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Api.ai

Apple, Inc.

Anhui USTC iFlytek, Ltd.

Baidu, Inc.

BioTrust ID B.V.

CastleOS Software, LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Google, Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MModal, Inc.

Nortek Holdings, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Raytheon Company

SemVox GmbH

Sensory, Inc.

