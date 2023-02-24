Printed Electronics Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 24, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Printed Electronics Industry Overview

The global printed electronics market size was valued at USD 8.66 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% over the forecast period as printed electronic products are gaining rapid traction.

The estimated escalation of the technology is attributed to its ability to be incorporated in a variety of dynamic application areas, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics. The increasing penetration of IoT is providing several growth opportunities, widening the scope of printed electronics applications across the sector. In addition, the rising demand for advanced OLED displays and printed RFID devices are paving the way for increasing the adoption of the technology owing to its low production cost, higher efficiency, and low power consumption.

Printed electronics has been a significant research arena, focusing on continuous upgrades and improvisations to enhance the existing abilities and for exploring more applications across various fields. Increased investments in R&D by various associations, organizations, and manufacturers over the last few decades have led to several benchmarking innovations and developments in this technology. The end-product manufacturers majorly include the producers of consumer electronics, such as IoT devices, smartphones, display devices, and other communication devices.

The manufacturers implement the technology into various products based on the necessity and supply to the distributors or retailers for sales purposes. The prominent players in the industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions or distribution partnerships to establish a grip in the emerging regional markets, such as the Asia Pacific. For instance, Thin Film Electronics ASA (U.S.) has signed a distribution agreement with a Chinese company, CymMetrik. The agreement aims toward the expansion of sales, particularly in China, Taiwan, India, and other nations in the Asia Pacific region. Printed electronics technology is experiencing high demand in this continent on account of the increasing consumer electronics manufacturing practices.

Printed Electronics Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global printed electronics market on the basis of material, technology, device, and region:

Printed Electronics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Ink

Substrate

Printed Electronics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Inkjet

Screen

Gravure

Flexographic

Printed Electronics Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Displays

Photovoltaic

Lighting

RFID

Others

Printed Electronics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Printed Electronics Industry include

BASF SE

DuPont

Molex, Inc.

PARC, a Xerox company

E-Ink Holdings, Inc.

Thin Film Electronics ASA

