Antimicrobial Coating Film Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion during 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global antimicrobial coating film market was valued at around USD 4,464.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach around USD 9,694.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Antimicrobial coating films are gaining considerable prominence throughout the world, as it helps to reduce or remove the spread of toxic microorganisms, as well as helps in improving safety for workers, customers, and products from shared surfaces. Growing concerns regarding cleanliness in various industrial verticals and the surging application of additives and coating in plastic packaging are significant factors driving the demand for the antimicrobial coating film market. Increasing preference for antimicrobial coating films over disinfectants and other cleaning agents is also driving the growth of the global antimicrobial coating film market. Whereas the high cost related to antimicrobial coating films on account of the growing possibility of the development of antibiotic resistance is expected to limit the market growth. Apart from this, integrating innovative and sophisticated materials, such as nanomaterial, in antimicrobial coating films is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period.

The antimicrobial coating film is a top-coat layer that can be combined to the surface of any materials, such as adhesive materials like labels and tape. The film consists of a robust and nontoxic bacteria-blocking agent called Agion, which is generated by the combination of silver ions and zeolite. These films are considered an effective solution that impedes the growth of microbes, including bacteria, fungi, mold, and other biological microbes. Also, the film is safe to touch, non-irritating, and non-toxic. Thus it can improve the functioning of a surface by efficiently reducing the harmful impacts of microbes. As such, these films found a wide application and usage in an array of industries, which covers medical, food & beverage, HVAC appliances, and many more. In addition, the world has often grown up to be more hygiene conscious, research has demonstrated that more consumers are looking for products with a recognized and reliable antimicrobial technology, which has strengthened the demand for antimicrobial coating films throughout the world.

Rising adoption of antimicrobial coating films in the food packaging industry:

The constant growth in the competitive scenario worldwide, considering the surging demand for prevention of microorganisms in the food packaging application, is continually proposing the demand for antimicrobial coating films market. The antimicrobial coating film is used as an active ingredient for efficiently saturating the microbes into the food packaging film material and consequently distributes it over the predetermined duration to reduce the spread of microbes affecting food products. This has led to a rise in the shelf life of food products and helps to minimize the prevalence of infectious and foodborne diseases, which has driven the adoption of antimicrobial coating films across the world. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that the food not prepared hygienically and sufficiently results in 600 million incidents of foodborne diseases and nearly 420,000 deaths each year. Also, about 30% of children aged five years or lower be inclined to die at a premature age, owing to food contamination and foodborne infections. Besides, the use of antimicrobial technology to develop antibacterial materials with potential in food applications is envisaged as a promising alternative, which could help avoid the cross and/or recontaminations of pathogens, such as viruses or bacteria in packaged food. Such benefits raise the demand for antimicrobial coating films to reduce food contamination further and make It quite safe for consumers.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Coating Film Market:

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the antimicrobial coating films manufacturers’ revenue on account of increasing investments by the public and private organizations to reduce the dissemination of COVID 19, which is likely to stimulate the adoption of antimicrobial coating films. The market will likely observe a huge upturn as government authorities and private companies will increase spending to mitigate the risk of surface contact spread. Furthermore, the growing expenditure on the renovation of hospitals and other associated healthcare infrastructure to minimize virus outbreaks and infection is further estimated to lead to the additional need for the antimicrobial coating films market to the end-users. The players also involve more and more on R&D activities for material advancement to globally minimize the spread of microorganisms, which further influence their consumption in the end-use market. For instance, in March 2020, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has developed a novel multilevel antimicrobial polymer (MAP -1), which can effectively counteract the spread and infection of viruses, bacteria, spores, and the novel COVID 19, thereby fostering the antimicrobial coatings films market.

The future innovation in antimicrobial coating (post COVID-19 pandemic) will be low cost, low ecotoxicity, and novel antimicrobial materials for coatings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is severely impacted and had the highest number of infected people. For the treatment of patients, the government spent over USD 600 million to build temporary facilities as of May 2020. As a preventive measure, the touch surfaces, such as beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear, were coated with antimicrobial coatings to ensure the utmost safety of people. For the same, silver-based antimicrobial coatings were preferred mainly in the medical & healthcare industry. For instance, the Axalta Coating System had supplied 7,000-pound silver-based antimicrobial coating to Chicago-based temporary facilities to fight against COVID-19.

In April 2020, PPG Industries provided 290 gallons (1,100 liters) of MASTER’S MARK antibacterial interior latex coatings to Shanghai-based Tong Ren Hospital, engaged in the COVID-19 patient treatment.

The silver-type antimicrobial coating film is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Among the type, silver-based antimicrobial coating films are expected to hold the leading position in revenue in the global market. As such, silver is the most advanced and ideal material for the composition, owing to the robust bactericide stability and substantial broad-spectrum antimicrobial effects on gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. Also, silver-type antimicrobial coatings films are extensively applied across the medical device and healthcare industry. It helps prevent the growth of viruses and bacteria and control the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Therefore, the rising demand for silver-type antimicrobial coating films in the medical and healthcare sector to ensure safety and hygiene at workplaces is expected to register a significant growth rate in the overall market during the forecast period.

The medical and healthcare is anticipated to the largest application in the antimicrobial coating film market:

Based on application, the medical and healthcare sector is the largest end-user of antimicrobial coating films worldwide. In this sector, antimicrobial coating films have gained wide acceptance and significant attention in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Also, the government of the United States and European countries have initiated HAIs action plans to remove or reduce the infection and spread of viruses. For instance, in 2016, the U.S. has initiated the HAI Action Plan (2015-2020) to provide a roadmap for avoiding the prevalence of HAIs in healthcare facilities. As a result, the rising concern associated with HAIs and their impact on humans is the foremost factor driving the demand for the antimicrobial coating films market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global antimicrobial coating film market study based on type and application.

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2027-2027)

Silver

Copper

Titanium Oxide

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2027-2027)

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

Antimicrobial Coating Film Market: Regional Outlook

The regional analysis of the global antimicrobial coating film market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region globally with a market share of 39.2% in 2020, owing to the rising government support to implement antimicrobial technology in the industrial sector, along with the presence of a large number of various product manufacturers in the region. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing manufacturing base of the packaging products and stringent increased usage of coating films across healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations, such as China and India, are the few factors creating a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the antimicrobial coating films market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are –

Key players such as AkzoNobel, XPEL, Inc., the Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, Cosmo Films, and DuPont de Nemours have opted for several initiatives to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their geographical presence, and improve their competitive edge in the antimicrobial coatings market.