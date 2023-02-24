Antimicrobial Coatings Market Outlook: Global Industry Share and Forecast by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global antimicrobial coatings market size is estimated to grow from USD 3.31 billion in 2020 to USD 6.12 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2027. Critically growing need for maintaining health and hygiene practices and raising awareness about the benefits of safety and hygiene are primarily driving the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market. Stringent government regulations set to prevent the spread of infectious diseases have been pushing the adoption of antimicrobial coatings across several industrial applications. This is majorly driving the expansion of the antimicrobial coatings market. Significant demand is coming from the healthcare and medical industry to address escalating concerns around hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and their related impact on human health.

The Medical & healthcare sector will lead the market growth during and post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the recent past, antimicrobial coatings are gaining traction in the medical & healthcare sector across the globe. This is mainly attributed to the growing awareness and government initiatives to prevent the spread of HAIs. At healthcare facilities, HAIs are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, around 1.7 million patients in the US are infected by HAIs every year. Among these, nearly 100,000 patients die from infections, whereas many more are required to take medical treatment to cure it. These HAIs are directly or indirectly related to the use of medical devices. They occur typically during treatment procedures, such as inserting medical devices in the body and breaches in the skin.

Several medical devices provide a breeding ground for bacteria and their growth, which is nearly impossible to clean or disinfect with conventional antibiotics. Several medical device manufacturers and healthcare facilities have started applying antimicrobial coatings on the products as a precautionary measure. Supporting this, the governments of European and North American countries have also channeled efforts to curtail the HAIs. In October 2016, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the National Action Plan to Prevent Health Care-Associated Infections for the national acute care hospitals.

Key Influential Factors Related to Antimicrobial Coatings Market over Forecast Period:

The growing demand from the medical and healthcare industry, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic that compels critical health and hygiene maintenance

To leverage the ascending demand for personal hygiene and safety products, several manufacturers across industries such as textile, consumer goods, and electronics are focusing on developing antimicrobial products. The increasing application is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the global antimicrobial coatings market.

The high investment cost associated with antimicrobial coatings and the major dearth of skilled labor worldwide restrict the rapid market growth.

The toxic nature of metal nanoparticles has given rise to serious concerns about their applications in antimicrobial coatings, particularly in application areas like the medical industry. This factor is likely to hamper market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antimicrobial Coatings Market:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial coatings has been rocketing – majorly within the medical and healthcare industry. Antimicrobial coatings have gained significant traction as the demand rose at both existing established healthcare facilities and the newly developed temporary facilities to cover COVID-19 patient care. Prevention of HAIs remains the key objective behind substantial demand generation for antimicrobial coatings worldwide. As a preventive measure, the touch surfaces such as beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear have been coated with antimicrobial coatings to ensure the utmost safety of people and prevent further spread of the virus. Silver-based antimicrobial coatings have been experiencing greater preference over counterparts, mainly in medical- and healthcare-related applications.

COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the outlook of the antimicrobial coating film market. The high transmission capability of COVID-19 has significantly increased the threat among people for surface-based transmission and infection. The anti-viral coating is acting as a shield against the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance and commercial value of antimicrobial coatings will considerably increase. The future innovation in antimicrobial coating (post COVID-19 pandemic) will be low cost, low ecotoxicity, and novel antimicrobial materials for coatings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US is severely impacted and had the highest number of infected people. For the treatment of patients, the government spent over USD 600 million to build temporary facilities as of May 2020. As a preventive measure, the touch surfaces, such as beds, handles, medical devices, instruments, and protective gear, were coated with antimicrobial coatings to ensure the utmost safety of people. For the same, silver-based antimicrobial coatings were preferred mainly in the medical & healthcare industry. For instance, the Axalta Coating System had supplied 7,000-pound silver-based antimicrobial coating to Chicago-based temporary facilities to fight against COVID-19.

In April 2020, PPG Industries provided 290 gallons (1,100 liters) of MASTER’S MARK antibacterial interior latex coatings to Shanghai-based Tong Ren Hospital, engaged in the COVID-19 patient treatment.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the antimicrobial coatings market study based on type, application, and regions.

Based on the type, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into –

Silver

Copper

Titanium dioxide

Based on the application, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into–

Medical & Healthcare

Foods & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC system

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

The antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America dominated the antimicrobial coatings market with a 39.2% market share and was expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The region’s lead is attributable to the presence of a large patient pool of COVID-19 and significant investments going to the healthcare system and infrastructural development. Moreover, due to the stringent regulations pertaining to indoor air quality, the HVAC system manufacturers are incorporating antimicrobial coatings on surfaces to ensure the required air quality by inhibiting the growth of mold and bacteria. This will also continue to account for the top position of North America in the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Key Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Competitors Includes –

The global antimicrobial coatings market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The antimicrobial coatings manufacturers operating in the global market are –

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

PPG Industries (US)

Nippon Paint Holdings (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours (US)

RPM International Inc. (Japan)

Diamond Vogel Paint Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC (US)

The key players in the antimicrobial coatings market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures, new product lines, and advance technology adaption on a global level to enhance their market share. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.