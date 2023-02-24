Anti Money Laundering System Market Share COVID-19 Impact and Regional Outlook 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global anti-money laundering (AML) system market size was valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2020 and reach USD 5.45 billion in 2027, growing at a robust 15.6% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing adoption of advanced analytics in AML and integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and big data technologies in developing AML solutions would provide lucrative opportunities to AML solution vendors that benefit the industry’s leading market growth.

Factors Set to Influence Anti-Money Laundering System Market over Forecast Period

The deeper intervention of next-generation technologies ensures improved task performance by analyzing historical data, reducing error margin.

There is a growing demand for powerful, customized AML solutions across the banking industry and other end-use segments, especially to detect hidden patterns and suspicious money-laundering activities.

High initial capital investment in AML systems and related advanced equipment continues to restrict the market’s potential user base in the long run.

The dire lack of skilled AML professionals is hampering the ability of organizations to meet evolving compliance needs due to their inability to detect frauds at an early stage, thereby making them vulnerable to money laundering-related frauds.

One of the major opportunities for anti-money laundering system vendors is the increasing demand from end-users based in developing countries, which provide employment in the manufacturing sector.

Impact of COVID-19 on Anti-Money Laundering System Market:

The anti-money laundering system market has been experiencing a major impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Nation-wide lockdowns that have accounted for a downtrend in most industries have, in fact, been a booster to demand anti-money laundering systems. The exponentially growing use of digital wallets or e-wallets that marks a thriving trend. This shift fosters the chances of transaction of illegal money and several other money-laundering risks, thereby pushing the growth of the anti-money laundering system market. With online transactions becoming mainstream attaining wider ubiquity worldwide, the demand for anti-money laundering systems is expected to see an uptrend throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The global anti-money laundering systems have been segmented into type, deployment, organization, and end-use.

Based on the type, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into–

Solution

Services

Based on the deployment, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the organization, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

SMEs

Large enterprises

Based on the end-use, the anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into –

Banks and Financials

Insurance Providers

Gaming & Gambling

Anti-Money Laundering System Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global anti-money laundering system market has been segmented into five geographical regions, viz., North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global anti-money laundering system market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Anti-Money Laundering System Market Competitors Includes –

The global anti-money laundering system market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. Some of the significant players operating in the anti-money laundering system market include–

ACI Worldwide

BAE Systems

Nice Actimize

FICO

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

Experian

LexisNexis Risk Solution

Fiserv

FIS

Dixtior

TransUnion

Wolter’s Kluwer

Temenos

Nelito Systems

TCS

Workfusion

Napier

Quantaverse

Complyadvantage

Acuant

FeatureSpace

Feedzai

Finacus Solutions

CaseWare RCM

Comarch SA.

The anti-money laundering system market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of each market player’s segmental/regional outlook in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Anti-money Laundering System Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Anti-money Laundering System Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Anti-Money Laundering System Market: Target Audience