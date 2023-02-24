Antiviral Coatings Market Share | Industry Size and Forecast 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global antiviral coatings market size was valued at USD 13.84 billion in 2020 and reach USD 29.27 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The growing demand for antiviral coatings for HVAC applications is majorly driving the market growth. The nanocoating segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. A surge in demand has been witnessed during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors impacting the global antiviral coatings market over the forecast period

The antiviral coatings market is driven by increased demand during the pandemic situation. The need for preventing the viral spread is projected to propel the growth of the antiviral coatings market over the forecast period.

High demand from indoor air quality/HVAC segments is projected to boost the growth of the antiviral coatings market.

Lack of adequate R&D activities and the desired demonstration proving the effectiveness of viral coatings will remain the key factors restricting the demand growth.

Safety and hygiene-related challenges faced during the pandemic have made industries aware of the importance of such coatings and have opened opportunities for market growth. Research and development activities are being carried out at a deeper level and faster pace, which can soon result in enhanced and more reliable solutions, thereby fueling the market growth

A surge in demand for protective clothing amid the novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to provide new opportunities to market players over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Antiviral Coatings Market:

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly influenced the antiviral coatings market resulting in a combined effect on the demand. The economic slowdown, strict lockdowns, and the following recession have negatively impacted the antiviral coatings manufacturing companies to a larger extent due to the disrupted supply of raw materials such as silver, copper, and graphene. On the other hand, the demand for antiviral coatings has been surged as well, as many day-to-day surface contacts may lead to transmissions, potentially worsening the situation. Thus, several surfaces are being treated with effective antiviral coatings to reduce the probability of transmission. This has become an important factor boosting the market growth.

The report outlines the antiviral coatings market study based on the coating type, material, application, form, and regions.

Based on the coating type, the antiviral coatings market has been segmented into–

High-Performance Coatings

Nano Coatings

Others

Based on the material, the antiviral coatings market has been segmented into –

Graphene

Silver

Silicon Dioxide

Copper

Others

Based on the application, the antiviral coatings market has been segmented into –

Protective Clothing

Medical

Air & Water Treatment

Packaging

Building & Construction

Others

Based on the form, the antiviral coatings market has been segmented into –

Spray

Powder

Liquid

Others

Antiviral Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

The antiviral coatings market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, North America dominates the market for antiviral coatings and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. However, the rise in demand worldwide is expected to prevail due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The most affected areas in the world are anticipated to bolster the demand for antiviral coatings as an effective solution for potential prevention of the spread of the virus.

Key Global Antiviral Coatings Market Competitors Includes –

The global antiviral coatings market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of players across the globe. The antiviral coatings manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Arkema SA

Dais Corporation

Hydromer

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

Nano Care Deutschland AG

Nippon Paints

EnvisionSQ

Bio-Fence

Bio-Gate AG

GrapheneCA.

The key players in the antiviral coatings market are focusing on organic growth strategies such as expansion, acquisitions, joint ventures, new product lines, and advanced technology adaption on a global level to enhance their market share. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.

Antiviral Coatings Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Antiviral Coatings Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

