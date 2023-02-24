Cannabinoids Market Growth, Cost Analysis and Forecast till 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global cannabinoids market is estimated to be USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and reach USD 8.44 billion in 2027, register a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). It helps in various health conditions such as reducing anxiety inflammation, relieving pain, killing cancer cells, and controlling nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy. Rising incidence of medical coupled with the cannabis flower/bud segment has expected to push the demand for cannabinoids market over the forecasted period.

Factors Affecting the Cannabinoids Market over the Forecast Period

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing awareness about cannabinoid use has expected to drive the cannabinoids market growth over the forecasted period. Favorable government regulation, the rising number of medical practitioners, and changing consumer preference for opting for cannabinoids treatment promote the growth of the cannabinoids market.

Request Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/cannabinoids-market

High cost of cannabinoids products and their extraction processes are the reason which limits the growth of this market. Technological advancement and huge investments are done in research & development bring new opportunities for market demand in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cannabinoids Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting our health environment. Similarly, covid-19 arrival has anticipated to create a significant barrier for conducting research in the current situation. The supply chain has been disrupted due to several regulations imposed by the government on the major companies work in it, which becomes a major concern for cannabinoids has also impacted the market negatively, but soon the key players are recovering their loss of revenues with the opening of markets and reported to sees a positive demand again in the market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global cannabinoids market study based on type, product, application, and regions.

Direct Purchase Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/cannabinoids-market?opt=2950

Based on the type, the cannabinoids market has been segmented into-

Flowers/Buds

Concentrates

Based on product, the cannabinoids market has been segmented into-

Cannabidiol

Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabinol

Cannabidiolic Acid

Based on application, the cannabinoids market has been segmented into-

Medical

Recreational

Industrial Hemp

Cannabinoids Market Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global cannabinoids market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In the global cannabinoids market, North America holds the largest market share in terms of value in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global cannabinoids market over the forecast period.

Key Global Cannabinoids Market Competitors Includes

The global cannabinoids markets are highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The cannabinoids market operating in the global market are–

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medreleaf Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc.

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Tilray

Organi Gram Holdings

Mile High Labs International

Global Cannabinoids

GenCanna

CBD, Inc. Group

SparkCBD

Rhozo Sciences

Maricann, Inc.

The cannabinoids market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/cannabinoids-market

Cannabinoids Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Request For Report Description: https://www.marketstatsville.com/cannabinoids-market

Cannabinoids Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Cannabinoids Market: Target Audience