Ambulatory Ehr Market to Set Phenomenal Growth in Key Regions By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global market of ambulatory EHR is estimated to be USD 5.8 billion in 2021 and reach USD 8.4 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2027). It makes easier for physicians to track a patient’s medical records and also helps in collecting detailed, specific information about each patient. Rising incidence of practice management coupled with the cloud-based solutions segment has expected to push the demand for the ambulatory EHR market over the forecasted period.

Factors Affecting the Ambulatory EHR Market over the Forecast Period:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the high growth rate of ageing population has expected to drive the ambulatory EHR market growth over the forecasted period. The growing adoption of HCIT, which is highly supported by the government, and digitization and virtualization promote the growth of the ambulatory EHR market.

High cost of deployment and heavy infrastructure investments are the reason which limits the growth of this market. Investments done by the government for maintaining and enhancing the patient’s health records portals bring a new opportunity for market demand in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Ambulatory EHR Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting our health environment. Similarly, covid-19 arrival has been anticipated to create significant barriers for conducting research in the current situation, but on the other side, it increases the demand for EHR solutions. The supply chain has been disrupted due to several regulations imposed by the government on the major companies work in it, which becomes a major concern for ambulatory EHR has also impacted the market negatively, but soon the key players are recovering their loss of revenues with the opening of markets and reported to sees a positive demand again in the market.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global Ambulatory EHR Market study based on delivery mode, practice size, application, end-user, and regions.

Based on the delivery mode, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Cloud-based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

Based on the practice size, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into –

Large Practices

Medium-sized Practices

Small Practices

Based on application, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Practice Management

Patient Management

E-prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Based on end-user, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Hospitals-owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Ambulatory Centers

Ambulatory EHR Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global Ambulatory EHR market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America holds the largest share of the ambulatory EHR market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market and is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global ambulatory EHR market over the forecast period.

Key Global Ambulatory EHR Market Competitors Includes –

The global Ambulatory EHR Market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital Ambulatory EHR Market operating in the global market are –

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Computer Program and Systems, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

E-ClinicalWorks

Athenahealth, Inc.

Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

Medical Transcription Billing Corporation

Amazing Charts LLC

Greenway Health

EMDs, Inc.

NetSmart Technologies

CureMD.

The Ambulatory EHR Market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market player’s presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Ambulatory EHR Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Ambulatory EHR Market Regional Analysis Includes: