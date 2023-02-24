Tea Bag Packaging Market to move forward at a double-digit CAGR by 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-24 — /EPR Network/ —The global teabag packaging market size is expected to register an 5.62% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Tea is one of the world’s widely consumed beverages, resulting in it being one of the most competitive global markets, thus further affecting the tea bag packaging market. The tea provides various health benefits, so it is gaining popularity all over the world. Together with its production and quality, the tea manufacturers are also focusing on its innovative and creative packaging to attract consumers, as there is wide competition on the market.

Factors Affecting the Tea Bag Packaging Industry over the Forecast Period

Global tea production and consumption are expected to continue to rise over the next decade, driven by robust demand from emerging economies such as China and India, among others, due to higher incomes and efforts to diversify production to include specialty items, such as herbal teas, fruit fusions, and gourmet flavored teas.

The key factor for tea bag packaging market growth is the growing disposable income of the middle-class population. The recent trend is that consumers prefer to buy good-packaged products from retail shopkeepers to ensure the quality and safety that triggers the growth of the global market for tea bag packaging. Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of tea that will drive the tea market along with the tea bag packaging market’s growth. Reusable and recyclable packaging is the major trend prevailing in the global market for tea bag packaging.

The volatile cost of the raw materials used for tea bag packaging will constrain the global market for tea bag packaging. Making innovations in the packaging to attract consumers adds up to the cost of the product thus hindering the growth of the global market for tea bag packaging.

Impact of COVID-19 on Tea Bag Packaging Market

A comprehensive analysis is conducted on the presence of the tea bag packaging industry across different regions & countries, top market share of companies, growth rate & analysis of prices. The serious disruptions caused by COVID-19, recovery measures, innovations, new technologies, & emerging sectors are evaluated.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the tea bag packaging market based on raw material and shape.

Based on raw material, the tea bag packaging market is segmented into –

Paper

Nylon

Silk

Based on shape, the tea bag packaging market is segmented into –

Round

Pyramid

Tea Bag Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical viewpoint, the tea bag packaging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in value and volume in the global market. Also, Europe is one of the biggest tea importers and can be described as a mature tea market. Within Europe, the UK has always been a tea-drinker country, despite growing coffee shops in every street and shopping street. According to the UK Tea & Infusions Association, 84% of the British population every day drinks tea and herbal infusions. Although loose-leaf use is increasing, tea bags consume 96% of British tea.

North America will witness steady growth of the market in the years to come, owing to the growing consumer preferences for ready-to-drink tea. Innovative tea bag packaging is also a marketing strategy to boost the North American tea bag packaging market.

Tea Bag Packaging Market Key Competitors Includes –

The leading manufacturers of tea bag packaging in the global market include Teepack, MAI S.A., Dongguang Sammi Packing Machine Co. , Ltd., Selo Group, Xiamen Sengong Packing Equipment Co. Other tea bag packaging manufacturers include Liaoyang Conoval Machinery Co., Ltd., ACMA S.p. A., FUSO International, Grace Food Processing & Packaging Machinery, and Group DPH.

Recently, Avocado Leaf Tea LLC announced its intention to launch five new flavors such as Chamomile, Black, Lemon, and Peach, along with a pure natural Avocado Leaf. The first four products with a mixture of avocado flavor are expected to be available. Their style of packaging has taken the form of a triangle to a 3D level. Flavor boxes come with 15 pyramid-shaped tea bags, which can be used twice.

The tea bag packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

