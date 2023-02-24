Blockchain Analysis Software Market, Reaching at a CAGR of 73.45% Between the Forecast Period of 2022-2030

Blockchain analysis does have some overlap with the blockchain identity category. Both solutions can be useful for evaluating the risk associated with a specific identity or entity. While blockchain analysis features may not have the same scope as identity management features, their functionality includes transaction analysis and data modeling features.

Asset tokenization is fairly unique and does not have much overlap with software solutions outside of the blockchain world. Still, in some industries (real estate, for example), vertical solutions have emerged for managing assets with blockchain technology.

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market Analysis

The report analyzes the current trends and future estimations of the global Blockchain Analysis Software Market. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Blockchain Analysis Software products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market is provided in the report.

The Blockchain Analysis Software Market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors and segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Blockchain Analysis Software Market Segmentation

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment, 2021 (%)

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Enterprise Size, 2021 (%)

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Applications, 2021 (%)

Anti-Money Laundering (AML)

Know-Your-Customer (KYC)

Other

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Competitor Analysis of the Global Blockchain Analysis Software Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

Key companies Blockchain Analysis Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Blockchain Analysis Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blockchain Analysis Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Blockchain Analysis Software Market Players –

Alethio

Chainbeat

Blockpit

AnChain.AI

Chainalysis

Bison Trails Co.

Bloxy

BlocWatch

Ciphertrace

MADANA

SCORECHAIN

Cryptowerk

Sofocle Technologies

Ocyan Cloud LTD

Elliptic

Crystal Blockchain

Sixgill LLC

ChromaWay

Dune Analytics

TIBCO

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

