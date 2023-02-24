Chatbot Software Market is predicted to reach US$ 15.2 Bn in 2030

Chatbot Software Market Definition

Chatbots are impacting every aspect of how businesses communicate with people. Although chatbots are still in the early days, they have grown and developed in leaps and bounds. Chatbots—also known as digital assistants, virtual assistants, virtual agents, interactive agents, and more—have gone from being a simple conversational interface where the user would input text and receive a canned response to a robust tool where users can converse with a computer via text or voice and receive bespoke responses based on the given context. This advancement is due largely to the rise of artificial intelligence and natural language processing (NLP) software, as well as improvements in computing power. However, the rise of chatbots should not be viewed in a vacuum. Messaging, in general, has arisen as a preeminent form of communication. It should be no surprise that people want a faster and more accessible way to get information. Chatbots can get that information quickly and help companies fulfill this desire.

With the use of machine learning and deep learning, chatbots can grow intelligently and understand a wider vocabulary and colloquial language, as well as provide more precise and correct responses to requests. Chatbots can augment humans’ abilities by providing information and conducting specific tasks, whether external, customer-facing requests or internal, employee-facing requests.

Chatbot Software Market Pricing

The Chatbot Software pricing ranges from USD 100 to USD 350 per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The software’s main features include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.

Market Scope

The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Chatbot Software market, current market trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Chatbot Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Chatbot Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Chatbot Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Chatbot Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Chatbot Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Chatbot Software Market Segmentation

Global Chatbot Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Chatbot Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)

Solution

Services

Global Chatbot Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Chatbot Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Chatbot Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)

Global Chatbot Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Challenges with Chatbots

The software can come with its own set of challenges. Chatbots, which are changing many industries and use cases (such as customer support and e-commerce), have some key issues which one should keep in mind.

Preference for human agents: Although chatbots are great at many tasks, some contexts, such as those which require a significant amount of empathy, may be better served by a human agent.

Handoffs to humans: There might come a time when a chatbot does not have an answer to a question from the user. It is critical that the system is designed in a way to resolve this problem successfully. Typically, the best way to solve this is to transition the user to a human agent.

Global Chatbot Software Market Trend

In addition, artificial intelligence techniques such as NLP software help make chatbot solutions easier and more powerful, providing more accurate results. Below are the trends relevant to this software.

Conversational interfaces

In general, users are looking to conversational interfaces to get answers to their burning questions. For example, they are looking to query their data more naturally. Since natural language understanding has improved, people can talk to their data, and finding and explore insights using natural, intuitive language. With this powerful technology, users can focus on discovering patterns and finding meaning hidden in the data instead of memorizing SQL queries.

Data-focused businesspeople, like data analysts, can benefit from conversational interfaces like chatbots. Users can uncover the material they are looking for using intuitive language. Intuitive methods of querying data mean a larger user base that can access and make sense of company data.

Voice

Voice is a primal method of interacting with others. It is only natural that we now converse with our machines using our voice and that the platforms for said voicebots have seen great success. Voice makes technology feel more human and allows people to trust it more. Voice will prove to be an important natural interface that mediates human communication and relationships with devices and, ultimately, within an AI-powered world.

Artificial intelligence

AI is quickly becoming a promising feature of many, if not most, types of software. With machine learning, end users can identify data patterns, make sense of content and help understand what they are seeing. This pattern recognition is fueling the rise of more powerful, contextually-aware chatbots.

Competitor Analysis of the Global Chatbot Software Market

Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Chatbot Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Chatbot Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chatbot Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Chatbot Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

AWS

Nuance

Oracle

Creative Virtual

Artificial Solutions

Kore.ai

Inbenta

[24]7.AI

Aivo

ServiceNow

Conversica

Personetics

LiveChat

MindMeld

CogniCor

Gupshup

Contus

Chatfuel

KeyReply

SmartBots

Yellow Messenger

Kevit

Yekaliva

Pypestream

