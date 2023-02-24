Smart Driving Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022-2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb 24— /EPR Network/Smart Driving Market anticipated to grow 2.1x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

In development of smart cities, smart driving is one of the major requirements. Smart mobility, smart governance, smart technology, and smart infrastructure are important for the development of smart cities. Smart driving deals with providing the intelligent transportation solutions using innovative and integrated technologies and solutions, which is environmental-friendly and promotes sustainable development. Developed and developing nations are expected to adopt more smart driving technologies due to the huge scope for developing smart driving modes. The developed nations will demand technological upgrades in the existing smart driving solutions. In future there will we high demand of smart driving.

All over the globe, the government provides some tax benefits and incentives to the equipment of electric vehicles. Some rules and regulations are also made in some countries for smart driving.

Global Smart Driving Market Segmentation:

Global Smart Driving Market, by Product Type

Power Electronics

E-Brake Booster

Inverter

Motor

Battery

Global Smart Driving Market, by End-Use

E-Axle

Wheel drive

Based on the region, the Global Smart Driving printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Smart Driving.

Global Smart Driving Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Global Smart Driving Market:

SINOEV

UQM Technologies

BorgWarner Aisin Seiki

Continental

Schaeffler

Shanghai Edrive

Infineon

Robert Bosch

Efficient Drivetrains

Siemens

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

