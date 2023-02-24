Partner Management Software Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2022-2030

Market Definition

Partner management software, also known as partner relationship management (PRM), gives businesses the tools they need to keep track of their sales partners and affiliates and communicate with and receive support from them. Each partner has its own private portal where they can access documents, market development funds (MDF), campaign materials, opportunities, and deals, thanks to partner management software.

Partner Management Software Market Pricing

The Partner Management Software pricing ranges from USD 295 and can go up to USD 1,599. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. Major features of the partner management software are lead management, recruiting and onboarding, activity tracking, and a partner portal.

Market Scope

The Partner Management Software market research report provides a detailed analysis of current market trends and future projections in order to identify potential investment pockets. The report includes data on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, as well as an analysis of their impact on market size. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Partner Management Software market from 2022 to 2030 determines the market potential.

This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Partner Management Software in the global market, including the following market information:

Global Partner Management Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)

Global Partner Management Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)

Global top five Partner Management Software companies in 2021 (%)

Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Partner Management Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use Industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Partner Management Software Market Segmentation

Global Partner Management Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2022-2030

On-Premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Global Partner Management Software Market, By Component, 2022-2030

Solution

Services

Global Partner Management Software Market, By End User, 2022-2030

Small Business

Mid Market

Enterprise

Global Partner Management Software Market, By Industry, 2022-2030

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

Global Partner Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2022-2030

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe

Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Analysis of leading market companies and participants, including:

Key companies Partner Management Software revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (USD Millions)

Key companies Partner Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Partner Management Software sales in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Partner Management Software sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report detailed out about the leading competitors in the market, namely:

Allbound

Salesforce

Impartner

LogicBay

Everflow

Channeltivity

Oracle

Affise

WorkSpan

Magentrix

Webinfinity

Kiflo

Crossbeam

Agentcis

CoSell

LeadMethod

Sharework

