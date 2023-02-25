E-Commerce Personalization Software Market size See Incredible Growth during 2030

The process of delivering personal experiences on eCommerce sites by dynamically showing content, product recommendations and specific offers based on previous actions, browsing behaviour, purchase history, demographics, and other personal data is E-Commerce Personalization. Personalization is increasingly important to merchants seeking to, not only engage shoppers, but also to increase repeat purchases, drive sales and increase conversion
E-Commerce personalization tools increase the sales, customer is engagement, and customer loyalty is also there. Most of the consumers say that, they are more likely to shop on an e-commerce site that offers better personalization. Setting up the truly effective personalized e-commerce experience have been seen as a complex proposition involving lots of moving parts, but with the right set of tools at hand, it is much easier to achieve.
Global E-Commerce Personalization Software Market Segmentation:
Global E-Commerce Personalization Software Market, by Product Type
- Cloud-Based
- Web-Based
Global E-Commerce Personalization Software Market, by End-Use
- Large Enterprises
- SMEs
Based on the region, the Global E-Commerce Personalization Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global E-Commerce Personalization Software, followed by Asia Pacific.
Global E-Commerce Personalization Software Market, by region
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
- The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
Major market players covered in the Global E-Commerce Personalization Software Market:
- OptinMonster
- Monetate
- Barilliance
- Evergage
- Dynamic Yield
- RichRelevance
- Salesforce
- Yusp
- Apptus
- Attraqt
- Bunting
- CloudEngage
- CommerceStack
- Cxsense
- Emarsys
- GeoFli
- LiveChat
- OmniConvert
- Personyze
- Pure360
(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)
Competitive Landscape:
- Established Companies
- Emerging players who are growing rapidly
- New Entrants and Prominent Startups
- Competitive Product Benchmarking
- Product Development Matrix
