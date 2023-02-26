Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd: One of The Leading Landscapers in Singapore

Landscaping adds to the; beauty and elegance of a place. This is perhaps one of the major reasons why the demand for landscapers is rising progressively. Prince’s Landscape is one of the best landscape contractors in Singapore, providing various services such as installing green walls, landscape maintenance, event plant display, etc.

Singapore, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Flower arrangement and display and any corporate or private event create an aura of elegance and pleasantness; it elevates the features of the place. Flower backdrop in Singapore is in high demand, from private functions, to corporate functions; everybody wants an elegant background for pictures. Prince’s Landscape is ready to meet the growing demands, of the country with the best flower backdrop designs at cost-effective prices.

According to the spokesperson; at the Prince’s Landscape, “Flowers are something; that instantly lifts the mood and creates a relaxing atmosphere. We get huge orders from clients that require flower backgrounds in new and innovative designs. Our team tests different combinations of flowers before putting up the result.”

Customer satisfaction and on-time delivery are two important driving forces of the Prince’s Landscape. Their budget-friendly landscaping options have made them one of the trusted and leading names in the plant construction industry. Their friendly and experienced staff ensure that the clients aren’t; presented with monotonous and repetitive designs.

The firm is among the top Landscapers in Singapore and is; all set to become the best plant construction company in the country. Prince’s Landscape also offers consultancy services and gardening tools for all gardening needs.

About the company:

One of the oldest nurseries in Singapore, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd has 50 years of experience in the industry. Started out humbly as a flower shop, Prince’s Landscape Pte Ltd have evolved into a full-fledged landscape design and installation specialist.

Contact Details

Telephone: 65 6763 7000

Fax: 65 6892 2700

WhatsApp: +65 8838 3479

Email: buzz@prince.com.sg

Address: 53 Sungei Tengah Road, Singapore 698998