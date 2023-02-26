Deep Cleaning: The Best Strategy For Treating Gum Disease

Posted on 2023-02-26 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

North Carolina, TX, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — TS Orthodontics urges patients to prioritize their oral health by considering deep cleaning as a solution for gum disease. The practice believes deep cleaning is the best strategy for treating gum disease and can help prevent further complications.

Gum disease is a common oral health issue caused by plaque and bacteria buildup along the gum line. Symptoms of gum disease include swollen, red, or bleeding gums, bad breath, and loose teeth. Left untreated can lead to tooth loss, infections, and other serious health problems.

The TS Orthodontics team understands that early detection and treatment of gum disease is essential for maintaining oral health. They recommend deep cleaning, also known as scaling and root planning, as the best strategy for treating gum disease.

Deep cleaning involves thoroughly cleaning the teeth and gums to remove plaque and tartar buildup. It is a non-surgical treatment that typically takes two visits to complete. During the first visit, the dentist will use special instruments to remove the buildup of plaque and tartar from the teeth and gum line. During the second visit, the dentist will smooth out the roots of the teeth to help prevent further plaque buildup.

TS Orthodontics experienced dentists use the latest technology and techniques to provide the most effective deep-cleaning treatment. They use ultrasonic scalers and other advanced tools to remove plaque and tartar without damaging the teeth or gums.

Patients who undergo deep cleaning at TS Orthodontics can expect improved oral health and a reduced risk of complications from gum disease. The practice also offers personalized treatment plans to address each patient’s needs.

About Us

TS Orthodontics is a leading dental practice in North Carolina, TX (mainly in Asheville, North Asheville, Marion, Rutherfordton) specializing in Invisalign treatment and children, teen, adult orthodontic treatment. Their team of experienced dentists is dedicated to providing the highest quality care in North Carolina, TX, using the latest technology and techniques. They offer a full range of services, including deep cleaning, periodontal maintenance, dental implants, and more.

Contact Email office@tsorthodontics.com
Issued By TS Orthodontics
Phone +1(828)270-7638
Business Address 76 Peachtree Rd Suite 100, Asheville, NC 28803, United States
Website: www.tsorthodontics.com
Country United States
Categories Fitness Health, Dental Care
Tags oral health care deep dental cleaning oral health care north carolina oral cleaning dental care service north carolina deep cleaning dental cleaning gum disease treatment, Invisalign treatment
Published Date February 23, 2023
                                                                                                      — END —

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution