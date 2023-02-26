Deep Cleaning: The Best Strategy For Treating Gum Disease

North Carolina, TX, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — TS Orthodontics urges patients to prioritize their oral health by considering deep cleaning as a solution for gum disease. The practice believes deep cleaning is the best strategy for treating gum disease and can help prevent further complications.

Gum disease is a common oral health issue caused by plaque and bacteria buildup along the gum line. Symptoms of gum disease include swollen, red, or bleeding gums, bad breath, and loose teeth. Left untreated can lead to tooth loss, infections, and other serious health problems.

The TS Orthodontics team understands that early detection and treatment of gum disease is essential for maintaining oral health. They recommend deep cleaning, also known as scaling and root planning, as the best strategy for treating gum disease.

Deep cleaning involves thoroughly cleaning the teeth and gums to remove plaque and tartar buildup. It is a non-surgical treatment that typically takes two visits to complete. During the first visit, the dentist will use special instruments to remove the buildup of plaque and tartar from the teeth and gum line. During the second visit, the dentist will smooth out the roots of the teeth to help prevent further plaque buildup.

TS Orthodontics experienced dentists use the latest technology and techniques to provide the most effective deep-cleaning treatment. They use ultrasonic scalers and other advanced tools to remove plaque and tartar without damaging the teeth or gums.

Patients who undergo deep cleaning at TS Orthodontics can expect improved oral health and a reduced risk of complications from gum disease. The practice also offers personalized treatment plans to address each patient’s needs.