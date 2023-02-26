F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics – York offers top-notch surgical orthodontics to improve your smile

York, PA, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Surgical orthodontics is a specialized form of dental care that can provide a number of benefits for patients. One of the most common benefits of surgical orthodontics is the ability to improve the alignment of your teeth and jaws. This can result in a straighter, more aesthetically pleasing smile. Additionally, surgical orthodontics can also help to correct bite issues and relieve jaw pain. If you are considering surgical orthodontics, it is important to consult with an experienced dentist or orthodontist to ensure that it is the right treatment option for you.

York’s surgical orthodontics program is one of the best in the country. We offer a wide range of services to our patients, including traditional braces, Invisalign, and even surgery. Our team of experienced orthodontists and surgeons is dedicated to providing you with the best possible care, and we’re always exploring new ways to improve our services.

When it comes to surgical orthodontics, you want to choose a team of specialists that have extensive experience and a proven track record of success. That’s exactly what you’ll find at F&S Orthodontics and Periodontic in York. Dr. Dan Fishel is board-certified in both orthodontics and periodontics, meaning they have the knowledge and skillset necessary to provide you with the best possible care.

In addition to their extensive experience, the team at F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics uses state-of-the-art technology and equipment to ensure that your treatment is as effective as possible. They also offer a wide range of treatment options, so whether you’re looking for traditional braces or something more cutting-edge like Invisalign, they can help you achieve your perfect smile.

Perhaps most importantly, the team at F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics are committed to providing each and every one of their patients with personalized care. They understand that everyone’s needs are different, and they’ll work with you to create a treatment plan that meets your unique goals.

So if you’re looking for top-notch surgical orthodontics in York, there’s no better team than F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics. Contact us today to schedule a consultation!

F&S Orthodontics and Periodontics – York

2915 N George St #3, York, PA 17406, United States

https://www.fsorthoperio.com