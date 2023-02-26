CIGARBROS HOME LAUNCHES THE WORLD’S FIRST PATENTED COMMERCIAL GRADE VERTICAL STANDING CIGAR HUMIDOR IN U.S. CONSUMER MARKET

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — CigarBros Home Humidors launches the world’s first patented commercial grade vertical standing humidor in the U.S. consumer market. Similar to its leading commercial unit, the state-of-the-art humidor is equipped with top humidity and temperature-controlled technology in order to house premium cigars without sacrificing quality and freshness.

Unlike the commercial unit, consumers will have the option to remove the vertical insert in the home Humidor to display their cigars flat or in boxes while maintaining the temperature and relative humidity at a perfect 70 degrees, guaranteeing cigars are at their optimal condition. The CigarBros Home Humidor is thermoelectric, using less power and requires minimal upkeep through its easy-clean water reservoir that needs distilled water only three to four times a year.

“After introducing our Humidors to the retail market, we started receiving a lot of interest from consumers that wanted the same humidors in their homes,” said CigarBros Humidors Founder & Owner Remon Mansour. “We are proud to offer custom, high-end humidors that belong in luxury spaces, allowing consumers to house the world’s finest cigars at the comfort of their own home.”

CigarBros Home offers a unique one-on-one concierge service that allows the consumer to customize a home humidor that seamlessly fits into one’s interior design and visual aesthetics. CigarBros Home provides custom wrapping, hand painted art and the integration of leather, metal and other materials. The home Humidor features LED lighting, double pane glass doors, commercial grade Spanish cedar walls and a luxury ebony wood exterior finish.

The CigarBros Home humidor starts at $3,999 and can cost upwards of $10,000 depending on one’s custom design needs. The customization process takes an average of two weeks from inception to delivery. CigarBros Home also offers an Augmented Reality application where consumers can view a humidor in their space from a mobile phone.

For more information, visit https://cigarbroshome.com/.

