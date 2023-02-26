6th International Congress on Pharmaceutics & Drug Delivery

Posted on 2023-02-26 by in Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

Rome, Italy, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — Conference Series LLC Ltd is going to host “6th International Congress on Pharmaceutics & Drug Delivery” which is going to be held during , June 23-24,2023 in Rome, Italy with the theme “Creating breakthrough medicines to improve the quality of life”.

We are welcoming all the Speakers and Delegates from every corner of the World to join us at Pharmaceutics & Drug Delivery 2023Pharmaceutics Conference 2023 is going to offer scientific talks by Keynote Speakers, Oral talks, Symposiums, Poster Presentation, Exhibitions and many more.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution