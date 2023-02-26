Finprov’s new branch inaugurated inThodupuzha

Thodupuzha, India, 2023-Feb-26 — /EPR Network/ — We proudly introduce our Finprov’s new branch at Thodupuzha, inaugurated on 22nd February 2023. The new institute is located in Thodupuzha and will offer a range of professional accounting courses to students in Thodupuzha and the surrounding areas.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior executives from Finprov, local dignitaries, and education community members. The ceremony began with a traditional lamp-lighting, followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the new accounting training institute.

Finprov’s accounting training institute at Thodupuzha will offer a range of courses, including PGDIFA(PG Diploma in Indian and Foreign Accounting), PGBAT(PG Diploma in Business Accounting and Taxation), CBAT(Certification in Business Accounting and Taxation), SAP FICO, SAP MM, GST, Tally, UAE VAT, Advanced Excel, Income Tax, and more. The institute will be staffed by a team of experienced and highly qualified accounting professionals dedicated to providing students with the highest education and support.

Our institute will provide students access to high-quality accounting education and help them build the skills they need to succeed in today’s competitive job market. We look forward to building strong relationships with our students and helping them achieve their career goals.

Our new branch in Thodupuzha offers various accounting courses for graduates and professionals that can be utilized for graduates to get better career opportunities. Professionals can upskill their knowledge in the finance and accounting industry. We also provide 100% placement assistance to all the learners that lead to achieving their career goals.

The new accounting courses institute is part of Finprov’s ongoing commitment to education and skills development. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, Finprov’s accounting courses institute is poised to become a leading provider of accounting education in the region.

For more information about the accounting courses offered at the Thodupuzha branch of Finprov’s accounting courses institute, please visit our website or visit us in person at the new institute location in Thodupuzha. We look forward to helping you build the skills you need to succeed in your accounting career.