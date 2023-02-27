Armored Vehicle Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 27, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Armored Vehicle Industry Overview

The global armored vehicle market size was valued at USD 16.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. The rising focus on protecting soldiers from external and internal threats is expected to propel market growth. The rising awareness about commercial security is expected to drive the demand for personnel armored vehicles. In January 2022, Oshkosh Defense, LLC; military vehicles, mobility systems, and technology solutions designing company; launched its first hybrid-electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

The electric JLTV, launched by Oshkosh Defense, LLC, helped in protecting soldiers from physical threats, increased fuel efficiency, and offered a battery capacity of 30kWh. Multilateral collaboration between countries such as North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the African Union (AU) to counter terrorism and maintain peace is expected to favor the market growth. Moreover, various governments are opting for the latest machinery to counter emergencies such as insurgencies and militant attacks, which is propelling the demand for armored vehicles.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Armored Vehicle Market

Increasing communal riots and organized crimes in regions such as MEA and the Asia Pacific is another factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing, a Canadian privately held firm specializing in manufacturing, security, and development of armored vehicles, announced its procurement of vehicles to the U.S. government. The company has expanded its capacity and expertise to provide high-quality armored vehicles and fleets, which are available through the United States General Services Administration’s (GSA) Advantage program.

Increasing defense budgets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, is anticipated to drive market growth. Advancements such as increased fuel efficiency and the use of high-tech sensors in armored vehicles are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2021, HENSOLDT, a German multinational company focusing on sensor technologies for protection and surveillance missions in the security, defense, and aerospace sectors, announced the upgrade of its Multifunctional Self-Protection System (MSFS), a sensor-based system to counter threats.

MSFS helps fight threats such as anti-tank guided missiles and laser-directed ammunition and makes vehicles to identify and ward off newly emerging dangers. The Multifunctional Self-Protection System 2.0 is to optimize the size, weight, and quantity of assemblies. The new laser rider improves directional resolution and threat detecting capability. The increased computer power of the central unit also aids in the detection of missile and projectile threats.

Increasing cross-border criminal activities and terrorism have triggered asymmetric warfare between nations, which is expected to further increase the demand for armored vehicles. The development of lightweight, robust, highly efficient, and compact armored vehicles suitable for defense operations is further expected to propel the growth of the market. In February 2021, Arquus, an automotive firm that provides a variety of light and medium-sized wheeled armored vehicles for military services and internal security forces, introduced Scarabee, a lightweight rugged vehicle to spot, lock, acquire, and hit.

Scarabee is fast, compact, robust, and exceptionally well-defended for its class vehicle. It has been meticulously designed to combine protection, stealth, and agility to safeguard soldiers. However, a limited budget for military spending, particularly in North America and Europe, may pose a challenge to the armored vehicle industry over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing prices of raw materials, components, vehicle assembly, and machining equipment are expected to hinder the growth of the armored vehicle market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Connected Logistics Market – The global connected logistics market size was valued at USD 29.72 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The global connected logistics market size was valued at USD 29.72 billion in 2022, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. Modular Container Market – The global modular container market size was valued at USD 26,248.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Armored Vehicle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global armored vehicle market based on product and region:

Armored Vehicle Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Defense Armored Vehicle

Commercial Armored Vehicle

Armored Vehicle Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Armored Vehicle market include

BAE Systems

BMW AG

Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)

Elbit Systems

Ford Motor Company

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

IVECO

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. (KMW)

Lenco Industries, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Armored Vehicle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter