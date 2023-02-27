Industrial Label Market to cross a valuation of US$ 61.2 Billion by 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ —

Industrial Label Market: by Type (Warning/Security Label, Branding Label, Weatherproof Label, Equipment Asset Tag, Multiple Die-Cut Label, and Others), by Printing Technology (Digital Printing, Flexography, Lithography, Screen Printing, and Others), by Material (Metal and Polymer), by Mechanism, by Industry Vertical, and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

The global industrial label market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the global industrial label industry.



Global Industrial Label Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Global Industrial Label Industry Overview:

The industrial label market size is USD 48.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Nowadays, various changes are made according to technology and consumer preference that has likely encouraged manufacturers to design, produce, and introduce the customized product offering to other manufacturers and end-use industries. There is a development of many new techniques such as digital printing, RFID labeling, and many more. These techniques are helping the industrial label market to grow at a higher pace in the forthcoming years.

Factors Affecting the Global Industrial Label Market Over the Forecast Period:

The rapid growth in the industrial and manufacturing sectors in emerging economies, especially in Asia-Pacific economies, is due to the continuous rise in foreign direct investment in promoting the manufacturing industry in the respective economies. This, in turn, is raising the demand for customizing labels according to the preference of customers and manufacturers, offering growth to the market.

There are huge numbers of opportunities in the label markets because its preference given by every industry such food & beverages, end user industries, telecom industries, labels on home appliances, etc. and much huge organization also believe that attractive labels are a good approach to attract a huge number of customers and gain huge profits from them.

This is the primary source of communicating between any company and manufacturer. Attractive labeling influences consumer buying behavior and the decision-making process. This label ecosystem consists of various label manufacturers, vendors, and service providers.

The challenge for the industrial label market is changing in printing technology and changes in consumer preference and digitalization in the manufacturing sector. This also affects the growth of overall demand in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Industrial Label Market:

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 situation, companies, develop flexible, cost-effective, and advanced label technology, which uses good quality of graphics, less time in creation in various labels availability in multiple shapes, which attracts the end-users manufacturers at the same time. They also came up with product scanning labels for the safety of consumers. Due to the pandemic situation worldwide, this industry witnessed significant positive changes in operation.

Industrial Label Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global industrial label market study based on type, printing technology, material, mechanism, and industry vertical.

Global Industrial Label Market, by Type –

Warning/Security Label

Branding Label

Weatherproof Label

Equipment Asset Tag

Multiple Die-Cut Label

Others (Drum Label, Tire Label, and Battery Label)

Global Industrial Label Market, by Printing Technology –

Digital Printing

Flexography

Lithography

Screen Printing

Others (Gravure, Letterpress, and Offset)

Global Industrial Label Market, by Material –

Metal

Polymer

Global Industrial Label Market, by Mechanism –

Pressure-sensitive

Glue-applied

Heat transfer

Others

Global Industrial Label Market, by Industry Vertical –

Transportation & Logistics

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Aerospace

Others (Marine and Postal Services)

Industrial Label Market by Material, 2018-2025 (USD Million)

Global Industrial Label Market: Geographical Outlook

The global industrial label market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the global industrial label market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the global industrial label market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Industrial Label Market by Region, 2019-2025 (USD Billion)

Key Competitors Operating in the Global Industrial Label Market

The global industrial label market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The vital industrial label players operating in the global market include –

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Sato Holdings Corporation

All4labels Group

Multi-Color Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Lintec Corporation

Skanem S.A.

Torraspapel Adestor

Cenveo, Inc

H.B Fuller Co.

3M Company

Brady Corporation

The global industrial label market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.