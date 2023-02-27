Hoverboard Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2033

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Feb 27— /EPR Network/The global hoverboard market size was valued at USD 778.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1345.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The hoverboard is a battery-powered self-balancing device designed for recreational activities and personal mobility.

This market research study elaborates the market size, share, growth, market characteristics, competitor pricing, company share, market trends, and opportunities in the Hoverboard industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Hoverboard. The report also conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Fully risk assessment and industry recommendations were made for Hoverboard in a special period. This chapter also compares the markets of Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hoverboard Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hoverboard Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2021 (%)

  • Compact-Size
  • Mid-Size
  • Full-Size

Global Hoverboard Market, By Type, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hoverboard Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2021 (%)

  • Recreational Activities
  • Personal Mobility Device
  • Business Purposes
  • Others

Global Hoverboard Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hoverboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • U.K.
    • Italy
    • Russia
    • Nordic Countries
    • Benelux
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
    • China
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Southeast Asia
    • India
    • Rest of Asia
  • South America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Turkey
    • Israel
    • Saudi Arabia
    • UAE
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market; key players include:

  • HoverRobotix
  • Uboard
  • EPIKGO
  • Razor
  • Cloudsurfer
  • Chic Eyourlife
  • Jetson
  • Swagtron
  • Hoverzon
  • Tomoloo
  • Halo Board
  • Skque

Why do you need to purchase this report?

  • Understand the market’s current and future in both established and emerging markets.
  • Saves time on the entry-level research study as the report consists of considerable information focusing on development, size, key players, and market sectors.
  • The report will provide a deep-dive segmental analysis of all key geography and all key countries across the globe.
  • The most recent advancements within the market and information of the market leaders along with their market share and techniques.
  • Current, Historical, and projected size of the market from both value (US$ million) and volume (units).
  • 3-months of analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • What will the market forecast and the growth rate from 2022 to 2030?
  • What are the key trends and dynamics of the market?
  • What are the top driving elements of the industry?
  • What are the obstacles developed to the market?
  • Who are the leading companies with their market positioning share?
  • How much can incremental dollar investment opportunities be witnessed in the market over the forecast period?
  • Analysis of the companies and the market through SWOT, PORTER’s, and PESTEL study.

