Commercial Helicopter Market Outlook and Forecast Analysis by Types to 2030

Commercial Helicopter Industry Overview

The commercial helicopter market size was valued at USD 5.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing use of helicopters in Search and Rescue (SAR), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), along with usage in law enforcement, public safety, and firefighting operations are expected to boost the growth of the commercial helicopter market. The industry is expected to witness an increase in demand for rotorcraft from the oil and gas sector for various marine applications. The need for new helicopters is largely influenced by a variety of factors, such as width, cabinet size, product information, and the development of operational technology.

Factors such as high maintenance costs, operational erosion, contract change cycles, and safety concerns are expected to continue with the replacement of older helicopters. Such a need for the replacement of old helicopters, especially in older markets, is expected to create opportunities for market growth. Air travel has become an important part of travel, especially for professional and recreational purposes. The challenges faced by conventional modes of transport, such as roads and railways, in reaching remote areas provide superiority and growth potential for rotorcraft for transport purposes.

The COVID-19 pandemic created a significant impact on the industry. Due to the pandemic, the regional market in Europe, Asia Pacific, and the U.S. suffered a significant descent in the demand for helicopters, with substantially reduced revenues for various helicopter service providers and suppliers across all markets, leading to late delivery, the allowance of limited staff at manufacturing facilities, manufacturing shutdown and minimal equipment availability.

Commercial and civilian helicopters are finding increased application in the oil and offshore gas production, VIP transport, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), law enforcement, and public safety domains. Moreover, reduced noise and enhanced speeds are the two most important characteristics considered by manufacturers when designing new-age helicopters. Reduced accident rates, improved travel session efficacy, and rotorcraft’s cost of the life cycle are expected to act as essential drivers determining the overall expansion of the market.

The increasing number of options for leasing and leasing companies in the market is anticipated to offer a different new opportunity for operators to help expand their fleet of commercial helicopters. Leasing companies are purchasing advanced helicopters to increase their fleet and take into account unprecedented market forces. Many of these companies are positive about the need for helicopters, especially for workers working in the oil and gas industry.

Furthermore, there has also been a noticeable increase in the purchase of new helicopters for activities like training, tourism, firefighting application, enforcement of the law, and particularly for replacing older fleets and widening the application base. The above is expected to be a boon for market growth. Attributes like growth in gas and oil excretion and exploration activities and increased demand for lightweight helicopters for air ambulances for medical purposes are expected to be the market drivers. Fuel-saving and efficiency are the main focus areas for helicopter manufacturers based on the needs of end-users. Technological advances in the aerospace and defense industry, as well as the need for improved helicopter power operations, drive the need to revitalize commercial helicopters.

Commercial Helicopter Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global commercial helicopter market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Commercial Helicopter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Very Large

Commercial Helicopter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oil & Gas

Medical Services

Transport

Law Enforcement & Public Safety

Others

Commercial Helicopter Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Commercial Helicopter market include

Airbus S.A.S.

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited,

Leonardo S.P.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MD Helicopters, Inc.

Robinson Helicopter Company

