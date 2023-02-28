Advanced Driver Assistance System Market to Expand at 18.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Feb 28, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced Driver Assistance System Industry Overview

The global advanced driver assistance system market size was valued at USD 12.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in compact passenger cars is projected to be a prime factor driving the market growth. Increasing government regulations for mandatory implementation of ADAS in vehicles are anticipated to further drive the demand. The market witnessed negative growth during the first half of 2020 due to the growing spread of COVID-19. Due to the global lockdowns, various assembly units and manufacturing units witnessed a temporary closure. Lower automotive sales hampered the adoption of ADAS for the coming quarters in 2021, thereby hampering the market growth. However, by 2022, the ADAS market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to driver safety assistance mandates laid by various countries across the globe.

Growing disposable income, economic stability, and a rising preference for materialistic lifestyles are driving the sales of luxury vehicles worldwide. Developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, Spain, South Korea, and Germany accounted for a majority share of luxury car owners. However, developing countries such as India and China are witnessing high growth in the sales of luxury cars in the last few years. Germany is the most lucrative luxury car market owing to the presence of major leading players such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi AG, and Volkswagen. It is also the largest exporter of luxury cars worldwide with the U.S. being one of the largest consumer markets for all types of luxury vehicles.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market

The rising demand for advanced systems such as road sign recognition systems, night vision systems, and drowsiness monitoring systems is expected to impact the overall market growth in the forthcoming years. The demand for traditional ADAS systems, including autonomous emergency braking systems and adaptive cruise control systems, is expected to grow exponentially due to increased government regulations to improve road safety and reduce road accidents. For instance, the European Union (EU) passed a bill that mandated the implementation of adaptive cruise control systems in all heavy commercial vehicles by 2020. Such mandates and regulations are projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the advanced driver assistance systems market over the forecast period.

Vehicle electrification is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the field of vehicle automation. Thus, most of the market leaders are investing heavily in autonomous vehicle technology. The integration of ADAS is one of the primary requirements for vehicle automation. The integration of different ADAS sensors such as Radar, LIDAR, and cameras is expected to help companies reach the near-to-accurate mark in vehicle automation.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Automotive & Transportation Industry Related Reports

Tractor Implements Market – The global tractor implements market size was valued at USD 28.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0 % over the forecast period.

The global tractor implements market size was valued at USD 28.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0 % over the forecast period. Electric Bus Market – The global electric bus market size was valued at USD 40.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced driver assistance system market based on solution type, component type, vehicle type, and region:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Solution Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park Assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Component Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Processor

Sensors

Software

Others

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Advanced Driver Assistance System Region Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, Billion, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance System market include

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Magna International

Autoliv Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Advanced Driver Assistance System Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter