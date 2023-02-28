EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT: FUTURE OF FINANCE AUTOMATION FOR BUSINESSES SUMMIT BY GROUP FUTURISTA

Berlin, Germany, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista will be hosting an summit, the ‘Future of Finance Automation for Businesses Summit’, which will occur on the 21st of March 2023 at 9:00 AM CEST in Berlin, Germany. It will include enlightening keynote speeches, intriguing case studies, and a captivating board exchange on explicit zones of finance that will likely have extraordinary advantages when automation is executed, such as buying items and services, tax accounting, accounts receivable, invoice processing, controlling cash, and dealing with internal banking accounts.

This networking opportunity is a meeting of high-ranking representatives from prominent organizations and leading specialists in the industry, who will examine complex issues, present innovative solutions, and look into best practices, like incorporating automation into your technology plan. Leaders in automation and finance will spread information on effective finance activities that will embrace automation in the future.

At this event, we have the privilege of hosting some of the most noted professionals in the industry, such as Dmitry Shatov, Head of Global Project Office and Central Outsourcing Management at VTB Bank. Stefan Welters, Consultant & Project Manager at AICO. Jonathan D. Cordero, Head Of Corporate Development at Eurasian Resources Group. Thilo Waetzold, International Sales Manager at Aico. Brijesh Nanavati, Credit Risk Management – AVP at Deutsche Bank. Last but not least, David Dera, Managing Director, Global Strategy Consulting at Newmark. Mayank Mehta, Strategic Finance Manager at Wayfair. Aiman Diaz, Financial Data Analyst at Solaris Bank. Vipin Arora, Director-Finance at Springer Nature. Thomas Ulbrich, Sales Director DACH at Trintech

You will also be able to understand how to create an ideal atmosphere to achieve fast but complete automation implementation by recognizing different learning techniques.

About Platinum Sponsor AICO

The main goal of AICO is to make the completion of financial operations much easier and more efficient by using automated intelligence. They are revolutionizing how finance departments carry out their work, providing a remarkable experience in the interaction between people and computers.

About Gold Sponsor Trintech

Trintech is a cloud-based software corporation that is honored with awards and specializes in streamlining reconciliation and financial close processes. They satisfy the requirements of the Financial Sector by constructing the most comprehensive software package for Accounting & Finance departments in the business.

About Gold Sponsor FloQast

FloQast is a renowned cloud-based accounting platform that was developed by accountants for accountants. It streamlines everyday accounting operations and allows accountants to work collaboratively while executing their duties with greater exactitude and productivity.

About Silver Sponsor Blackline

BlackLine has become a well-known supplier of cloud software that can be used to regulate key accounting activities. Organizations approach BlackLine because their conventional manual accounting practices are not viable. We assist them in transitioning to modern accounting by consolidating their data and processes, replacing mundane tasks with automation, and offering transparency to promote accountability.

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading global event company that creates new technology summits where creativity is encouraged and innovation thrives. We believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and the brightest minds in the industry, academia, and government organizations around the world. We bring together key influencers to share stories, research, and information on cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and the Internet of Things. Innovative keynotes from industry leaders bring together the best practices and challenges business leaders need to know to scale their businesses.

Visit https://groupfuturistaevent.com/FFA2023/ for details.