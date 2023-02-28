Fiesta United Announces the 2023 Anaheim Cinco De Mayo Festival

The Anaheim 5 de Mayo Fiesta is back for 2023 and will be packed with entertainment, carnival rides, and food vendors.

Anaheim, CA, USA, 2023-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Fiesta United is excited to announce the 2023 Anaheim 5 De Mayo Fiesta, taking place from Thursday May 4, 2023 through Sunday May 7, 2023 at La Palma Palm in Anaheim. This year’s event will be a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, featuring live music, dance performances, carnival rides, games, and delicious food.

The festival, which is organized by Fiesta United Inc – a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals and strengthening family values through education, resources, and entertainment, is also recognized as a City of Anaheim Signature Event for its cultural significance and community impact.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this annual celebration,” said Linda Prieto, committee member and daughter of Joel Guerena, founder of Anaheim 5 De Mayo Fiesta in 1971. “This event is a great opportunity for businesses to connect with a diverse community and showcase their products and services to a large audience.“

The festival is expected to draw over 100,000 attendees from all over Southern California. Festival-goers can enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, including live music and dance performances, carnival rides, games, and delicious food.

“We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us at the 2023 Anaheim 5 De Mayo Fiesta,” said Christina Prieto, Guerena’s granddaughter. “We have something for everyone to enjoy and we are looking forward to a great event.”

For more information about the 2023 Anaheim 5 De Mayo Fiesta, please visit www.fiestaunited.org.

About Fiesta United

Fiesta United is a nonprofit organization that focuses on empowering individuals and strengthening family values through education, resources, and entertainment through special events and seminars.