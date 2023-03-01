Vignes Chez Soi brings Quebec-Grown Grapes to the Table

Granby, QC, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — A mission to promote home-grown grape varieties to millions of Quebec citizens has turned into a decade-long journey of business and discovery for Vignes Chez Soi owner Caroline Fontaine.

She founded Vignes Chez Soi with one goal: to bring Quebec table grapes, until then completely unknown to the masses, directly into homes, gardens, courtyards, patios and terraces.

“The mission was to ensure the popularity of the different Quebec grape varieties is at the same level as that of apples, blueberries and strawberries from Quebec,” she declared. “That mission was created 13 years’ ago, and Quebec vines now grow everywhere.”

Today, the company is spreading the word and their grapes. From Chicoutimi to Sherbrooke via Tadoussac and Montreal, to the Iles-de-la-Madeleine, demand continues to grow. The company has even branched out as far as Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Ms Fontaine said: “Our mission does not stop there. It will only be fulfilled when the only table grape we currently find in our grocery stores from Mexico or Chile will be replaced by our own much tastier, original and Quebec table grape!”

Vignes Chez Soi now works jointly with producers and large distributors of fruits and vegetables to develop extensive table grape vineyards in Quebec, capable of meeting the demand and requirements of large retailers.

The grape varieties can be utilized for numerous possibilities, from jams to jellies, or enjoy the succulent fresh fruits on their own.

The company, which also offers training and conferences on the cultivation of vines in Quebec and produces vines of grape varieties adapted to the climate, has seen more than 500,000 vines created since its inception.

For more information about the varieties offered by Vignes Chez Soi:

Phone: +14507750482

Email: info@vigneschezsoi.ca

Website: https://vigneschezsoi.ca/