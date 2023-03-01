EJ’s Appliance Repair Attends the 2023 Annual Service Training Institute Convention

San Antonio, Texas, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — EJ’s Appliance Repair is proud to announce that we attended the 2023 Annual Service Training Institute convention in San Antonio, Texas. This event is North America’s largest training and networking event for appliance repair professionals, and we were thrilled to be a part of it.

The convention was held from February 1-5, 2023, at the Marriott Rivercenter in San Antonio. Our owner, Everett “EJ” Johnson, and our Service Manager, “5-Star” Mike Williams, represented our company at the event. We participated in a variety of educational and technical classes that were focused on helping us become more effective in our business.

During the convention, we attended classes such as Objectives & Key Results – Strategies to be More Effective, Ultimate Customer Satisfaction, and Stumbling Blocks to Growth. We also attended technical classes that were specific to certain appliances, such as the Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch/Thermador Induction Cooktop, and True Residential Ice Machine.

We learned a great deal at the convention, and it was an incredibly valuable experience for our company. As EJ, the owner of EJ’s Appliance Repair, stated: “After our business grew very rapidly last year, we learned that we need to work on becoming more efficient. We need to do this by improving our parts inventory program to increase the rate of First Trip Completions. We also need to eliminate waste in time, expenses, and wait times.”

Our goal is to provide the best service possible to our customers, and attending the Annual Service Training Institute convention has helped us to do just that. We are inspired and motivated to make the changes necessary to improve our business and provide even better service to our customers.

We want to thank the United Appliance Servicers Association for organizing this event and creating such a fantastic opportunity for us to learn and grow as a business. We look forward to attending next year’s convention and continuing to improve our services for our customers.

