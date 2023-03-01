Burkholder Wins Recognition as Readers’ Choice Finalist

Malvern, Pennsylvania, United States, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Burkholder Landscape earned a Readers’ Choice Finalist Recognition from West Chester Lifestyle magazine as one of the best landscaping companies in the region. These awards were part of the 1st annual West Chester Lifestyle Readers’ Choice awards program.

The awards program was announced in October 2022 by West Chester Lifestyle magazine as a way to “celebrate beloved businesses and groups in the West Chester region.” Readers voted online between October and November 2022, picking the businesses they rated highest in approximately 60 categories. Categories in the Readers’ Choice Recognition awards program ranged from appliance stores, art galleries, gyms, hair salons, private schools, realtors, and more.

Burkholder’s owners, brothers Barry and Mark, were very pleased to have been chosen by the community as a favorite.

Barry noted, “Our community is so important to us. We are passionate about creating beautiful and extremely functional outdoor spaces, and we are committed to getting to know our neighbors. We created an annual Holiday Market a few years ago so that community members can come, have fun, and make memories with us. This recognition is an honor and is a reflection of the relationships we have been able to develop with our clients.”

About West Chester Lifestyle Magazine

West Chester Lifestyle is a monthly magazine distributed to West Chester, Pennsylvania residents. The contents of the publication focus on highlighting people, places, news, and ideas specific to West Chester and its residents. The magazine is published by City Lifestyle, founded in 2009. City Lifestyle publishes more than 110 magazines targeting local towns and cities throughout the United States.

About Burkholder Brothers Landscape Design Company

Burkholder Brothers Landscape Company has been in business for over 25 years and provides an “all-inclusive” landscape design business for Main Line residents. The company handles all aspects of landscaping, from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes, and softscapes to installing and maintaining the various aspects of the design and landscape. For more information regarding Burkholder Landscape’s Readers’ Choice Finalist recognition or the company’s services, call (610) 897-7020 or visit the Burkholder website: https://www.BurkholderLandscape.com.