‘Advanced imaging to help in early cancer detection’ in Punjab

Punjab, India, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Detecting cancer early on with the help of advanced technology is a dream come true for many medical professionals and cancer patients. This finally happened by introducing an MRI machine in Chandigarh, Punjab. The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research has introduced an advanced MRI machine that will help to decrease the waiting period given to patients from 7-8 months to almost two months. The machine is the latest version of the advanced 3 Tesla machine for MRI scanning and imaging. The device also has other excellent features. One such feature is its sound reduction technology which has a 96% reduction of sound pressure. Further, these types of MRI machines and MRI-compatible displays can help doctors understand cancer stages in patients effectively.

According to Professor M S Sandhu of PGI, “Currently, there are no other 3 Tesla MRI machines available in North India with the powerful hardware and software like this new machine”. PGI has witnessed two such 3 Tesla machines for MRI scanning. These machines possess powerful hardware combined with the software of Albased advanced applications. These machines will benefit the hospital in better understanding diagnosis and planning further treatment improvements. The Tesla machine has a magnetic field strength double the normal 1.5 Tesla MRI. As a result, this advanced machine provides exceptional results with clear images of the human body.

This machine is best suited for brain, vascular, musculoskeletal, and small bone imaging in patients. As a machine with advanced technology, this MRI machine also has in-bore lighting features. These extra features ensure comfort and improve the experience for the patients. In addition, the patient scanning time is reduced by the unique ‘Accelerate’ package and, at the same time, provides a high-resolution image of the result.

About the company

Kryptonite Solutions is the one-spot solution for the latest advanced healthcare products and facilities with excellent quality. They help the medical field through innovative and enhanced machines with additional features such as MRI Ambience. As a design company, Kryptonite Solutions strives to ensure that hospitals can have new infrastructure through their products, improving the health and condition of patients in need.

Address: 101 – C & D, near Ajanta Pharma Office, Government Industrial Estate, Charkop, Kandivali West, Mumbai – 400067

Telephone: +91. 022 2860 0128

Email: info@kryptonite.global

Website: https://kryptonite.global/products/