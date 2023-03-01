Zod Security Awarded Security Equipment Specialists of the Year 2022/23 Award

BEIRUT, Lebanon, 2023-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — We are thrilled to announce that we have won the prestigious “Security Equipment Specialists of the Year 2022/23 Award”! This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, innovation, and dedication to serving our customers.

Winning this award is a proud moment for our team, as it represents the culmination of years of hard work and determination. We have always strived to be the best in our industry, and this recognition is a validation of our efforts.

We would like to thank the judges and the organizers of the award for recognizing our efforts and achievements. We would also like to thank our customers for their unwavering support and trust in us. Without them, we would not have been able to achieve this success. At Zod Security, we are committed to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers. We are grateful for this recognition, and we will continue to work hard to maintain the high standards that we have set for ourselves.

As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded that our journey is far from over. We will continue to innovate and improve, and we look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Once again, we would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our success. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same level of dedication and commitment that has earned us this award.

Zod Security is a leader in the field of security and safety equipment in the MENA region, with more than 350,000 satisfied clients. Established in 1977, Zod has grown to cover professional product advice, installation, training, maintenance and after-sales services.

Some of the products offered: Intrusion Protection (CCTV Surveillance Systems, Burglar Alarms, Perimeter Protection), Gates & Barriers (Gate Automation, Bollards, Turnstiles and Automatic Barriers), Fire Protection ( Fire Doors, Fire Extinguishers, Fire Suppression Systems, Fire Alarms), Lightning and Surge Protection, Intercom Systems, Access Control, Automatic Doors, Counter-Terrorism Equipment (Explosive Detection, Metal Detection, UVIS, Security Xray Scanners, Road Blockers), Vaults and Security Safes, Road Safety, Public Safety, Security Locks, Security Doors and more.

For more information, press only:

03 543 888 | 04-543 666

marketing@zod.com.lb

https://zodsecurity.com

GSS Center, Dbayeh Highway, Lebanon