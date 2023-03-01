On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 02, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Industry Overview

The global on-highway vehicle lighting market size was valued at USD 26.98 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing penetration of LED lighting in the automotive industry along with rising sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars is anticipated to drive the industry growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, government agencies and authorities across the globe have been enlisting effective regulations regarding the use of lighting systems in vehicles, which are projected to create noteworthy growth opportunities for players operating across the value chain of the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the demand for on-highway vehicle lighting in 2020 and 2021. The overall automotive production volumes have witnessed a significant decline globally on a year-on-year basis, primarily due to the decreased production volumes in Europe and North America, among several other regions. The decreasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles have had a subsequent impact on the demand for the product. The automotive lighting industry also had to face issues in raw material supplies and production delays due to looming delays in international import and export shipments. However, as governments gradually announced relaxation in the lockdown norms and allowed businesses to operate with mandates of social distancing, the market is likely to regain strength supported by the growing demand for cars from the middle-class population.

Low visibility, particularly during night time, has been an important reason behind the growing number of road accidents globally. A strong emphasis is being put on the vehicle headlights’ performance as research continues to expose safety concerns. For instance, given the effects of unfavorable weather conditions on forward visibility, the European Union (EU) has mandated the use of Daytime Running Light (DRL). As such, 17 countries in the EU have drafted effective legislation related to installing DRLs in vehicles. In Canada, the Motor Vehicles Safety Act (MVSA) mandates the use of DRLs in all vehicles used in the country.

The adoption of LED lighting has gained traction in numerous industries, and they have aligned with reducing LED costs over the past decade. LED lamps are used in automobiles due to various reasons. Apart from offering better durability & controllability and consuming lesser energy, LED lamps can deliver cool daylight color and instant brightness, thereby improving visibility and reducing the light glare ratio compared to the adaptive high beam lights. Furthermore, LED lamps can also be used as Center High-Mounted Stop Lamps (CHMSL) and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global on-highway vehicle lighting market based on the product, application, vehicle type, and region:

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Halogen

HID

LED

Incandescent

LASER

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Headlight

Exterior Lights

Interior Lights

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Motorcycle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Light Trucks (Class 1-3)

Medium Trucks (Class 4-6)

Heavy Trucks (Class 7 & 8)

On-highway Vehicle Lighting Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global On-highway Vehicle Lighting market include

Marelli Automotive Lighting

KOITO MANUFACTURING CO. Ltd.

Valeo

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH

TYC Genera

Spyder Auto

Maxxima

Optronics International LLC

