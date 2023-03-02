Fibermart Provides OEM On All Products To Companies Who Want to Rebrand Their Business

The company provides customized packages with the opportunity to add a different company logo or name to products for those looking to expand their local business cost-effectively.

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The father of fiber optic communications, Charles Kuen Kao, discovered the properties of glass that laid the foundation for high-speed data networks and communication in the fast-paced age of information.

Fiber optics solutions have revolutionized many industries worldwide since their inception, with statistics showing a projected growth rate of 10.4% CAGR and $9.8 billion by 2027. Businesses are trying to keep up by partnering with reliable internet providers that guarantee seamless operations and a pleasant end-user experience.

Although the trend gained pace amid lockdowns imposed by the pandemic, many businesses use fiber optics to hold virtual meetings and facilitate internal and external communication or access technologies like IoT, VR, AR, and cloud. Meanwhile, considering the ever-rising demand for fiber optics, many businesses are emerging in the sector.

Businesses that have erected different structures to become leading fiber optic suppliers due to the increasing market size benefit from companies like Fibermart. The company provides OEM on all products to businesses looking to rebrand with reliable solutions.

“We’ve worked with several Original Equipment Manufacturers and supplied them with products that are used in the components of cutting-edge fiber optics structures or sold as finished goods to end users. The value-added resellers and OEM clients at Fibermart always receive high-quality customized designs based on their needs and specifications,” shared a representative from Fibermart.

“We can make the components used by Fibermart or other companies to build an entirely new fiber optics product or rebrand another company’s products to help you sell them to end users. Our customized solutions come with the ability to put your company’s logo or name on the chosen fiber optics products for those looking to expand their business,” he added.

With a far-reaching client base, the company operated from offices based in Asia, Europe, and the US. The fiber optics manufacturer focuses on research and development to ensure the provision of high-quality and innovative products that have passed ISO9001:2015 and ISO14001:2015 certificates.

Fibermart offers solutions for fiber splicing, cabling, testing, and integrated networking solutions to ISPA, carriers, networks, content providers, and many other companies looking for cutting-edge, high-quality fiber optics solutions.

The company is all set to grow with an investment of five million by CNY. It has an impressive client portfolio with names like Huawei, Dell, Amazon, Cisco, IBM, Apple, Avago, and others relying on them for EDFA optical amplifiers, optical multiplexers, attenuators, connectors, splitters, fiber optic cables, and more.

Those looking to invest in a scalable fiber optic solutions or OEM and wholesale discounts can reach out to the experts through the information provided below.

About the Company

Fibermart is a global supplier of high-quality fiber optic networks, fiber cabling, FTTx, fiber polishing, testing, and integrated network solutions. Based in key parts of the world, the fiber optic supplier provides businesses, ISPs, networks, carriers, and content providers, with a full range of ISO-certified fiber optic products and solutions.

