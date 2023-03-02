Hyundai Alcazar launches a new version with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine

New York, NY, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Hyundai Alcazar SUV has been updated with a brand new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, replacing the old 2.0-litre naturally aspirated motor. In comparison with the previous model, this engine produces 160 horsepower and 253 Newton-metres of torque, which is a slight increase over its power output of 159 horsepower and 192 Newton-metres. An initial booking amount of Rs 25,000 is required for the updated Alcazar.

Key Highlights:

▪️160hp, 253nm

▪️New engine is RDE and E20 fuel compliant

▪️New front grille and 6 airbags as standard

▪️2 transmissions – 7DCT and 6 MT

As a standard feature across all models, the Alcazar now comes equipped with six airbags, including side and curtain airbags. In contrast, the Alcazar diesel remains unchanged, featuring the same 1.5-liter engine that develops 115 horsepower and 250 Newton-meters of torque.

Besides the Hyundai Verna, Creta, Seltos, and Carens, the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is expected to be installed in other Hyundai models. As a result of the new engine’s compliance with RDE regulations and the possibility of using E20 (Ethanol) fuel, Hyundai has created two options for transmissions: a six-speed manual and a new seven-speed DCT transmission.

It is expected that the new Alcazar will be priced slightly higher than its predecessor due to the addition of a new grille and puddle lamps in higher variants. As the Alcazar is positioned below the Tucson in Hyundai's India product lineup, it is competitive with other models such as the Hector Plus, the Innova Hycross, the Tata Safari, and the Mahindra XUV700.