Quality Heating and Cooling Solutions from World Class Services, Naturally!

Westerville, OH, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — When the heat is on for a cool and calm approach to plumbing services, the World Class Services team is the go-to choice for clients in the Westerville area. For over 15 years, they have provided the community with the best heating and cooling repairs, full-service maintenance, and complete installation packages.

Customers can be confident, whether it’s their first booking, as a repeat client or on an emergency callout; as World Class Services offers award-winning solutions already setting the gold standard across the industry.

Their skilled, qualified and experienced team offer heating and cooling repairs, maintenance, complete installation packages, and a variety of comfort-increasing products. Equally, they are adept at offering a complete line of plumbing services, including sump pump services, garbage disposal services, water filtration, water heater repair and replacements. Customers can also take advantage of their high-tech drain clearing for quality results.

“Every service we offer comes with the same level of commitment to excellence and client satisfaction,” said company owner Bryan Burke. “We’re dedicated to raising the bar every time.”

The company, recognized for its efforts by organizations such as Angie’s List, maintains full EPA and NATE certifications. The technicians service all brands, always provide convenient scheduling for customers and offer an honest, upfront price.

Mr Burke said their team remains highly dedicated to staying on trend with industry advances, offering knowledgeable advice and tips to clients to ensure their HVAC systems have a long working life.

He added: “World Class Services is not just another heating, air conditioning, plumbing or electrical company. We are a movement with a focus on making the lives of our clients better. Whether you need something fixed, replaced or upgraded, no matter how small or large, our dedicated team are here to take care of you.”

Their clients are only too willing to back up their experiences with World Class Services. Karen B. commented: “This company is the best. They were out within an hour of calling on New Year’s Day. They were very informational and patient with my questions. Within 3 hours they had left and returned and installed my new water heater. They even lent me their wet vac to clean up the mess in our basement. Cost-wise, they were priced better than most on a regular day; even with a holiday call they beat most folks prices. Highly recommend!”

To book an appointment, or to review their services:

Phone: (614) 505-9805

Website: https://getworldclassservice.com/