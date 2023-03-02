BS Fence & Repair Now Services Little Rock, AR, Customers

Little Rock, AR, 2023-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — BS Fence & Repair is pleased to announce that they have expanded their services into Little Rock, AR, and the surrounding areas. After providing services in Bryant for the past two years, the owners decided to build on their service area to provide more customers with the most dependable fencing services.

The owners of BS Fence & Repair, Brittnie Caudle and Scott Orr, have years of experience in the fence and gate industry. Scott is on the job site daily, to ensure their team works quickly and efficiently to get the job done right the first time. Scott has more than 15 years of experience in welding and woodworking, building fences and custom gates over the years. Brittnie uses her project management skills to ensure every fence and gate project is completed on the correct timeline and satisfies the customers. The duo is changing the standards set by the fencing industry.

BS Fence & Repair aims to provide commercial and residential customers with high-quality fencing and gate installation and repairs. They understand the value of quality workmanship at affordable prices and strive to help everyone enjoy beautiful, durable fences that last.

Anyone interested in learning about the expanded service area can find out more by visiting the BS Fence & Repair website or calling 1-501-472-1046.

About BS Fence & Repair : BS Fence & Repair is a full-service fence and gate installation and repair company offering services to customers in Bryant and Little Rock, AR, and the surrounding areas. They have extensive experience in the industry and aim to provide high-quality workmanship for affordable prices. They are the go-to source for all fencing and gate needs.

